July 9, 2020
Roger Keith Werner, 83, of Dassel, formerly of Darwin, died Thursday, at his home in Dassel. A memorial service will be at 11 a.m., on Saturday, Sept., 19, at the Gethsemane Lutheran Church in Dassel with the Rev. Laurie O’Shea officiating. Interment of the urn will be at the Ellsworth Cemetery in rural Darwin. There will be a time to gather with the family one hour prior to the memorial service at the Gethsemane Lutheran Church in Dassel.
Roger Keith Werner, the son of Richard and Ruby (Condon) Werner, was born on Sept. 14, 1936, in Ellsworth Township. Roger grew up on the family farm helping with the farm chores. He was a lifetime member of Gethsemane Lutheran Church where he was baptized in 1936 and later confirmed. He served the church as a Sunday school teacher, served on the Gethsemane Lutheran Church Council, head usher and owner of pew 7. Roger attended District 24 and graduated from Dassel High School in 1954. He continued his education by attending several Agriculture Management classes at the University of Minnesota.
On July 26, 1958, Roger was united in marriage to Janet Luedtke at the Acoma Lutheran Church in Hutchinson. Together they made their home in Ellsworth Township until May 2020, when they moved to Dassel. Roger worked his land and enjoyed the fruits of his gardens. He was employed at Hutchinson Technology Inc. for several years and had also been employed at Cozy Cab in Litchfield.
Roger was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and great-great grandfather. He could often be found cheering on his grandchildren at DC Charger games. He was an avid volunteer at many Twins Fests. He enjoyed listening to music from artist such as Johnny Horton, Boxcar Willie and Johnny Cash. He loved to spend time socializing with friends and family. He was an avid outdoors man and often could be found fishing, hunting and enjoying a demo derby. Christmas time was a special time for Roger who had played Santa Claus for over 50-plus years. He loved to see a young child's eyes light up with the joy of Christmas. He enjoyed the time that he spent with his family for holidays, the annual candy run to Forest City and special events. As the holder of the Werner secret sausage recipe he enjoyed making the family sausage every year. He will be missed by his friends and loving family.
He is survived by his wife Janet Werner of Dassel; children, Coleen (Lowell) Litzau of Glencoe, Carla (Allen) Johnson of Darwin; eight grandchildren, twelve great- grandchildren and one great-great grandchild; siblings, Joan Bieber of Grand Marais, and Dale (Lois) Werner of Battle Lake. He is also survived by several nieces, nephews, and other relatives.
He was preceded in death by his son, Keith Werner; parents, Richard and Ruby Werner; sister Jane Larson; nephews, Tim Werner, and Mark Radunz.
The Johnson Funeral Home in Dassel is in charge of the memorial service arrangements.