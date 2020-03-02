Feb. 23, 2020
Roger L. Lund, 72, of Hutchinson, passed away Sunday, Feb. 23, at Methodist Hospital in St. Louis Park. Funeral service was Saturday, Feb, 29, at Faith Lutheran Church in Hutchinson with interment in the Oakland Cemetery in Hutchinson. The Rev. Paulus Pilgrim officiated. Organist was Rhonda Eckhart. Congregational hymns were “Lift High The Cross,” “Children Of The Heavenly Father” and “Borning Cry.” Honorary casket bearers were the GasHoles Car Club. Casket bearers were Michael Palmer, James Palmer, Steven Palmer, Tracy Fortun, Barbara Martell and Debra Zimmer.
Roger was born May 31, 1947, in Hutchinson to Edna (Steffenson) and Orville Lund. He was baptized Aug. 24, 1947 and confirmed in faith on June 10, 1962, at Faith Lutheran Church in Hutchinson. He graduated from Hutchinson High School with the Class of 1965.
A lifelong resident of Hutchinson, Roger grew up working on the family farm until enlisting in the United States Navy in 1966. He served his country honorably during the conflict in Vietnam, including surviving the tragic fire aboard the USS Forrestal in 1967. He was honorably discharged from the Navy in 1969. After returning home from the service, Roger spent his entire career with 3M in Hutchinson as a maintenance mechanic, even traveling to Germany and France to help the company deploy new equipment. He retired from 3M in 2004 after about 35 years. Roger married Judy (Williams) Palmer April 17, 1998, in Duluth, the second marriage for both.
Roger was the quintessential car guy and built and restored many classic cars over the years. He enjoyed traveling to car shows around the country and spending time with his local car club, the GasHoles. He also enjoyed all kinds of music, dancing, racing RC cars, history and playing the guitar.
Blessed be his memory.
Roger is survived by his loving wife Judy; daughter Tracy (Jason) Fortun of Geneva, Illinois, and their children Henry and Scout, and daughter Barbara (Andrew) Martell of Lawrenceville, Georgia, and their children Sam and Sean. Roger was also grateful to connect late in life with daughter, Debra (Bradley) Zimmer of Belview, their children Cassondra (Paul) Krueger of Cottage Grove, Levi (Alicia) Zimmer of Mankato and Denver Zimmer of Belview, and their grandchildren, Blake, Luke and Bree Krueger of Cottage Grove; brother, Steven (Linda) Lund of Shakopee, and their children Stacy and Christopher. He is also survived by his stepsons, Michael (Kari) Palmer, of Eagan and their children Megan and Makayla, Jim (Karna) Palmer of Glenwood and their children Noah, Zachary and Easton, and Steven (Katie) Palmer of Hawley and their children Oliver and Harvey.
Roger is preceded in death by his parents, Orville and Edna Lund; and grandparents, Hans and Lillian Lund, and Soren and Alvina Steffenson.
