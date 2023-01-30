Jan. 25, 2023
Roger Landers passed away in his home at the age of 87, wit, wisdom and charm fully intact. Roger and Rosalind's family invites well-wishers to celebrate the lives of this couple from 6-8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17 at First Presbyterian Church in Litchfield. The couple will be interred at Fort Snelling on their wedding anniversary, Feb. 23, during a private ceremony.
A generous man who helped out whenever he could, Roger saw the usefulness in everything (he owned four grills, three of them for parts). After serving in the Navy, Roger met and married the love of his life, Rosalind. They moved their young family to Litchfield in 1963 where Roger started Landers Electric, Inc. When lightning struck their home, Roger said, "God tried to burn me out of my house, and I rebuilt it. The only way I'm leaving is if they haul me out in a hearse." His prophecy came true 44 years later on Jan. 25, 2023.
Roger is survived by his siblings, Jack (Lucy) Landers and Joan (Ron) Mansmith; children, Russell Landers, Roxanne Landers (Chris Daniels), and Rodney (Jennifer) Landers; grandchildren, Katie Landers (Tom Andrews), Robert Mushrall III, Leland (Karen) Mushrall and Ellie Landers; pets, Trooper the dog, and George the cat.