Nov. 10, 2020
Roger Loomis Gilmer, 80, of Hutchinson died Nov. 10 in Winthrop.
Roger was born Sept. 13, 1940, in Bemidji, the child of Arnie and Esther Gilmer, and had two lovely sisters being Mary and Karyn.
Roger graduated from Bemidji High School in 1958, where he was involved in golf as well as band. After graduation, Roger furthered his education at the University of North Dakota. Roger completed his education at the University of North Dakota School of Law, earning him a juris doctorate degree. He later opened his own practice in Hutchinson, achieving his dream as a successful attorney.
While working as a resilient attorney, Roger fathered Janna, Jarrett and Jason. He was a loving father and strived to provide his family with a beautiful life. Later becoming a grandfather of four beautiful girls being Allison, Ashlee, Abbigail and Esther.
Roger Gilmer was known for his determination, robustness, autonomy, as well as for his wonderful sense of humor. While his passions were fishing and hunting, having an immense appreciation for the reposeful sense within nature, influencing his move to Baudette, later in life.
One's life encompasses struggles, heartache, love, prosperity, the list goes on, where as one simply has limits. Attorney Roger Gilmer was a loving brother, father and grandfather who will be eternally loved and missed.
He is survived by his sisters, Mary Drawbert and Karyn Head, alongside them their spouses; his children, Janna Gilmer, residing in Orlando, Florida, Jarrett Gilmer, married to Carol Gilmer of whom reside in Phoenix, Arizona, and Jason Gilmer, married to Christine Gilmer residing in Long Beach, California; as well as his grandchildren.
Arrangements by Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson. Online obituaries and guestbook available at hantge.com.