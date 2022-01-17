Jan. 12, 2022
Roger Howard Nelson, 88, died Jan. 12 at his home in Litchfield. A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Zion Lutheran Church in Litchfield. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will be in Woodlawn Cemetery in St. Peter at a later date. The service will be livestreamed at johnsonhagglund.com
The son of Helmer and Ronelia (Easton) Nelson, he was born Nov. 6, 1933, in Rose Creek. He was baptized and confirmed in the Lutheran church. He graduated from Rose Creek High School in 1951 and from St. Olaf College in 1955 with a bachelor of arts in education. Following college, Roger taught in Okabena for two years. He then served two years in the Army and was stationed in Germany during that time. He was united in marriage to Barbara Schmidt on Aug. 22, 1959, in Minneapolis. Following their marriage, he began teaching in St. Peter where he taught for 33 years. He was the assistant wrestling coach for many years and also coached track and football. Their four children were all born in St. Peter. While in St. Peter, he was an active member of Trinity Lutheran Church. Summers were spent working in home construction, and traveling and camping with the family. Roger and Barb also enjoyed singing together in church and community choirs throughout their years in St. Peter.
After early retirement, Roger spent time volunteering in the St. Peter community delivering Meals on Wheels and being active in Kiwanis. He was also very instrumental in building homes for Habitat for Humanity. He was named "Outstanding Senior Citizen" in Nicollet County in 2006 for his volunteer work. He and Barb also took this time to travel in both the United States and Europe.
Roger and Barb moved to Litchfield in October 2013 to be closer to their daughters and their families. They were members of Zion Lutheran Church in Litchfield. He enjoyed attending school, church, and community functions and spending time with family.
Roger is survived by his wife Barb of Litchfield; children, Karl (Karin) Nelson of Lidköping, Sweden, Sara (Dan) Dollerschell of Litchfield, and Amy (Paul) Thostenson of Dassel; eight grandchildren, Erik Nelson, Elsa Nelson, Anna (Andrew) Kalkbrenner, Cal Dollerschell, Sam (Abby) Dollerschell, Erin Dollerschell, Marit (Jase) Witucki, Peder Thostenson; and sister-in-law Diane Nelson.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Helmer and Ronelia; a son Eric in 1986; and brothers and sisters-in-law Merle (MaryAnn) Nelson, Dale (Elaine) Nelson and Arden Nelson.
