Dec. 2, 2020
Roger Olson, 93, of Cokato died Dec. 2 at Savanna Prairie Assisted Living in Kimball. A private family service will be held. Family and friends may gather from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 12, at Johnson-Hagglund Funeral and Cremation Service in Litchfield. At a later date family will hold an event to celebrate his life.
Roger Olson, the son of Clarence and Maud (Garberich) Olson, was born Aug. 14, 1927, in East Lake Lillian Township. He grew up near Lake Lillian and attended Atwater High School. Roger farmed with his dad until he bought a farm of his own. Later he bought a farm near Cokato. Roger was married to Gladys Fischer and from this union four children were born. He sold his farm in 1975, and moved to the Kingston area but continued farming with Peterson Farms and Borg Seed. In November 2019, he moved to Savanna Prairie Assisted Living. Roger enjoyed playing cards, especially euchre, and bingo. He had a regular route that he traveled, visiting the people at special stops along the way. Roger also enjoyed the family holiday gatherings and spending time with his grandchildren. The closest thing to heaven on earth for Roger was harvest season.
He is survived by four children, Mary Lee (Bruce) Leinonen of Annandale and their children, Aaron, Hannah and Mark (Hannah); Nancy Olson of Cokato and her "fur babies", Mabel and Pearl; Doug Olson and special friend Shannon of Winsted and children, Travis (Ashley), Cody, Madeline and Neenah; Leslie Ann (Tim) Peglow of Kimball and their children, Paige (Ryan), Preston and Parker; two precious great-grandchildren, Reed and Kinley (children of Travis and Ashley); beloved nieces and nephews; and many good friends. He is also survived by sisters-in-law, Jean Best and Helen Fischer.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother Harold (Alice Mae) Olson; sister Alyce (Toivo) Kotila; niece Maryln Hunt; great nephew Todd Roy; and Gladys Olson.
