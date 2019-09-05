Sept. 4, 2019
Roger M. Radoush, 83, of Silver Lake passed away Wednesday, Sept. 4, at Harmony River Living Center in Hutchinson. Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, at Faith Presbyterian Church in Silver Lake. Officiating is the Rev. Murphy Ashley. Visitation will be from 12-2 p.m., prior to the service at the church. Casket bearers will be Craig Uecker, Aaron Williams, Jimmy Vejrosta, Nathan Radoush, James Schwartz and Chris Rossmann.
Roger was born Jan. 14, 1936, in Hale Township, McLeod County, son of Joseph & Anna (Schiller) Radoush. Roger graduated from Silver Lake High School. He honorably served his country in the United States Army.
Roger engaged in farming for many years in a partnership with his brothers, Donald and Harold. He was the bookkeeper for the farming partnership. Roger enjoyed going to the casinos and taking car rides to see how farmers' crops were coming. He was a member of Faith Presbyterian Church in Silver Lake and belonged to American Legion Post 141.
He is survived by his brothers, Donald Radoush of Silver Lake and Wallace Radoush of Gaylord; sister Rosemary Radoush of Shakopee; and nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents Joseph & Anna (Schiller) Radoush; siblings, Alice Radoush, Joseph Radoush, Jr., Joan Grant, Robert Radoush, Marlyce Lenzen and Harold Radoush.
Maresh Funeral Home in Silver Lake is serving the family. Online condolences may be made to mareshfuneralhome.com