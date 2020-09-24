Sept. 18, 2020
Roger "Rocky" Lambert, 67, of Hutchinson, passed away Friday, Sept. 18, at Methodist Hospital in St. Louis Park. Private family funeral and graveside service was Thursday, Sept. 24. The Rev. John Pasche and Rev. Gerhard Bode officiated. Organist was Bonnie Westmiller. Bagpiper was Dennis Skrede. Congregational hymn was "Amazing Grace." Casket bearers were Hutchinson Memorial Rifle Squad. Military honors by Hutchinson Memorial Rifle Squad
Roger "Rocky" Lynn Lambert entered this world Jan. 3, 1953, the son of Fred and Gladys (Allison) Lambert. Roger was baptized and confirmed at Vineyard Methodist Church in Hutchinson. He was a 1971 graduate of Hutchinson High School where he played football and wrestled and then went on to attend Vermillion Community College in Ely.
Being the lucky guy he was, he received a low draft number in 1972. Because the Army recruiter wasn't in his office, he was persuaded by the Navy recruiter to join them. He served during the Vietnam War as a firefighter and steamfitter on the USS Newport (LST 1179) and was honorably discharged in 1978 as a second-class Petty Officer.
After a whirlwind romance, Roger married Connie Schaefer Sept. 29, 1979, at Peace Lutheran Church. Son, Thomas, came along in 1983 and daughter, Robin, in 1985. Roger worked at 3M Company as a journeyman pipefitter/steamfitter for 38 years, retiring in 2009. In 2011, Rocky received the gift of a kidney from Joleen Nowak who gave him almost another 10 years of life. He laughed about becoming part Polish after the transplant. How blessed he was.
Every day was a new day for Rocky. He loved to tell stories and made work, marriage, and parenting a daily adventure. He had a wide range of hobbies, which included hunting, fishing (25 years at the Neubarth fishing classic), cooking, researching family history, and snowmobiling. Over the years he went on many hunting trips, including trips to Newfoundland to hunt caribou, northern Minnesota to shoot moose, Montana to hunt elk and Blue Earth, Minnesota, to hunt turkeys. He enjoyed the family cabin on Lake Erie every summer and also his hunting land in St. Louis County where he spent most of November looking for the "big one" and enjoying the beauty of the land.
He was very involved in the community. Rocky was a member of Gopher Campfire (President), VFW Post 906 (Commander), Military Order of the Cooties Pup Tent 65 (Seam Squirrel), Hutchinson Memorial Rifle Squad, American Legion Post 96, the 40 & 8, DAV, 3M Club (President) and Peace Lutheran Church where he ushered and served as a trustee. He did a lot of cooking for these organizations and catered for parties, wild game dinners, fish fries, steak fries and anywhere else someone wanted good food. He even won a few tall-tale contests at Gopher. Bet he's busy telling a few tall tales now!
Roger believed in conservation and passing on his knowledge to the next generation. He was a firearm safety instructor for many years and chaperoned several church youth trips to the Boundary Waters and New Orleans.
Rocky also loved his animals, his current dog BB and his beloved Irish Setters, Bridget and Mac. He even came to love his kitties, Wheezer, Skunky and Puff who made him laugh every day.
And, he had many, many human friends, too, who he loved to tell stories to.
Rocky departed this place Friday, Sept. 18, at Methodist Hospital in St. Louis Park, at the age of 67.
Roger is survived by his wife Connie Lambert of Hutchinson; children, Tom Lambert and his wife Tasha, of Hutchinson, Robin Loreti and her husband Mario, of Hurley, Wisconsin; sister Pat Lambert of Silver Lake; many other relatives and friends.
Roger was preceded in death by his parents Fred and Gladys Lambert; father and mother-in-law Lloyd and Margaret Schaefer; and honorary family member Harvey Homan.
