Roger S. Carlson, 89

July 4, 2020
Roger Spencer Carlson, 89, of Litchfield died Saturday, July 4, at Meeker Manor Rehabilitation and Care Center in Litchfield. A private family funeral will be held. The service will be streamed on the Ostmark Lutheran Church Facebook page at 1 p.m. Wednesday, July 15.
Roger Carlson, the son of Delbert and Esther (Oberg) Carlson, was born Jan. 26, 1931, in Litchfield. He grew up in the Kingston area and attended country school. After school Roger worked on the family farm and eventually started farming for himself. June 6, 1953, he was united in marriage to Jeanetta Steele at the Church of Christ in Kimball. They continued to farm in Kingston and Forest City townships. Roger had dairy cows until 1967 when he sold them and started raising hogs. He later sold the hogs and focused his farming efforts solely on crops. He was a member of Ostmark Lutheran Church and Forest City Threshers. Roger had quite the collection of antique John Deere tractors. For many years he enjoyed baseball, snowmobiling, deer hunting, fishing and spearing. He also enjoyed country music and watching the RFD channel on TV. He loved his family and enjoyed having his grandchildren spend time with him on the farm.
He is survived by his wife, Jeanetta Carlson, of Litchfield; children, Deb (Tom) Holtz of Litchfield, and Mark Carlson of Litchfield; grandchildren, Angela (Nathan) Kruger, and Preston Holtz; and great-grandchildren, Emily and Anna Kruger. He is also survived by his sister Marilyn (Wilfred) Hess of Superior, Wisconsin; other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister Florence Sikkila; and an infant brother Kenneth.
