Jan. 6, 2023
Roger C. Schiroo, 75, of Buffalo Lake, passed away on Friday, Jan. 6, at Hutchinson Health in Hutchinson. Funeral service was Wednesday, Jan. 11, at Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church in Buffalo Lake with interment later in the spring in the church cemetery. Clergy officiating was the Rev. Brian Lauer, organist was Brenda Leske. Congregational hymns were, “Borning Cry”, “Beautiful Savior”, “On Eagle’s Wings” and “Amazing Grace”. Casket bearers were, Austin Ludowese, Joseph Ludowese, Thomas Maiers, Richard Olson, Robert Roepke, Wayne Schmitz.
Roger Clarence Schiroo was born on Jan. 16, 1947, in Glencoe. He was the son of Clarence and Frieda (Krosting) Schiroo. Roger was baptized as an infant on Feb. 2, 1947, at St. Matthews Lutheran Church in Fernando Township and was later confirmed in his faith as a youth on March 26, 1961, at Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church in Buffalo Lake. He received his education in Buffalo Lake, and was a graduate of the Buffalo Lake High School Class of 1965.
On Sept. 6, 1980, Roger was united in marriage to Kathy Horsch at St. James Lutheran Church in Howard Lake. This marriage was blessed with two children, Jennifer and Jason. Roger and Kathy resided in rural Buffalo Lake. They shared 42 years of marriage.
Roger farmed along-side his parents on their dairy farm until they retired. He continued to working the dairy farm until his retirement in 2012. Roger was a member of Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church in Buffalo Lake.
Roger enjoyed visiting with people, especially his special cousins. After retirement, he enjoyed spring planting and the fall harvest seasons, and being able to ride along in either the tractors or combine with Joe, Evan or Austin. Roger liked meeting up with his coffee buddies in Hector, going to cardiac rehab exercise classes to enjoy the company of the staff and fellow classmates, driving the countryside in his Dodge pickup truck, listening to good old-time music, and watching or listening to NASCAR races on the TV or radio. He especially enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.
Roger passed away on Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, at Hutchinson Health in Hutchinson, at the age of 75 years.
Blessed be his memory.
Roger is survived by his wife, Kathy Schiroo of Buffalo Lake; children, Jennifer Moen and her husband, Chad of Hutchinson, Jason Schiroo of Hutchinson; sister, Lois Grams and her husband, Lowell of Gaylord; many other relatives and friends.
Roger is preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Frieda Schiroo; nephew, Daniel Grams.
Arrangements by Hughes-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hector.