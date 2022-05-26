May 20, 2022
Roland R. Kirsch, 56, of Stewart, passed away on Friday, May 20, 2022, at Watkins Manor in Winona. Funeral service is at 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 28, 2022, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Stewart, with interment in the church cemetery. Clergy officiating is the Rev. Mahlon Bekedam. Organist is Bev Wangerin. Congregational hymns are “On Eagle’s Wings” and “Amazing Grace”. Special music, “Hallelujah” by Leonard Cohen. Honorary casket bearers are, Tereasa Kirsch, Nickalus Kirsch, Theo Kirsch, Natalie Kirsch, Sara Hang, Levi Hang. Casket bearers are, Timothy Kirsch, Katherine Hang, Ruth Kies, Corinne Kolb, Stephen Kirsch, Joseph Kirsch, Erik Kirsch, Phillip Kirsch and Christopher Kirsch.
Roland Ralph Kirsch was born on July 4, 1965, a date of true celebration for his parents, Joseph and Karen (Hafemeister) Kirsch. He was born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, was baptized as an infant on July 25, 1965 and was later confirmed in his faith. He grew up on a small family farm raising cows, sheep, goats, horses, and pigs. During high school, Roland was active in K-Club, German Club, FFA, Winter Sports Spotlight Court, wrestling, track, and cross country. Roland was the leader of the Kirsch family wrestling tradition and a positive influence for his siblings with archery and hunting. He graduated with the Kiel High School Class of 1983. Roland continued his education at the University of Wisconsin-River Falls where he completed his Bachelor of Science degree in Agribusiness. Working in the ag industry brought Roland to Kansas and many other locations. Later in life Roland graduated from Ridgewater College in Willmar with his electricians degree.
Roland was united in marriage to Geraldine Schroeder June 18, 1987, and shared 15 years of marriage. They were blessed with two beautiful children, Timothy Lucas and Katherine Ann. On Sept. 8, 2007, Roland was united in marriage to KathyLynne Klucas at Zion United Methodist Church in Buffalo Lake. They shared 11 years of happiness before the passing of KathyLynne on Dec. 12, 2018.
Roland was a jack of all trades working in many professions. This ranged from working with animals on pig farms, production at HTI (Hutchinson Technology Inc.), electrician apprenticeship and early mornings at Menards. Roland also dedicated countless hours to being KathyLynne’s caregiver. Roland was a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Stewart. He was also a member of the self-proclaimed Stewart Neighborhood Club where he helped whenever he could with whatever he could.
Roland enjoyed being outside working in his yard and going to auctions and yard sales. He spent sunny days playing with his grandchildren at the park and going for walks with his children. Roland looked forward to the annual Kirsch camping trip at Dexter Lake which included campfire cooking and storytelling. He especially enjoyed spending time with all his family, grandchildren, nieces and nephews, and friends.
Roland passed away on Friday, May 20, 2022, at Watkins Manor in Winona, at the age of 56 years surrounded by his children and grandchildren. He will be dearly missed. Blessed be his memory.
Roland is survived by his children, Timothy (Tereasa) Kirsch of Montevideo, Katherine (Sara) Hang of Winona; grandchildren, Nickalus Kirsch, Theo Kirsch, Natalie Kirsch, and Levi Hang; father Joseph Kirsch of Gays Mills, Wisconsin; sisters, Ruth Ann (Joseph) Kies of Necedah, Wisconsin, Corinne (David) Kolb of Sheboygan Falls, Wisconsin; brothers, Stephen Kirsch of Madison, Wisconsin, Joseph Kirsch of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Erik Kirsch of Monroe, Wisconsin, Phillip (Joanna) Kirsch of Burlington, Wisconsin; Christopher (Angela) Kirsch of Middleton, Wisconsin; many other relatives and friends.
Roland is preceded in death by his mother Karen Kirsch; wife KathyLynne Kirsch; grandparents, Ralph and Artith Hafemeister, John and Eva Kirsch.
The family invites everyone to the luncheon at the church immediately following the committal service.
Arrangements by the Hughes-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hector. Online obituaries and guest book available at www.hantge.com.