Dec. 10, 2020
Rolland R. Lamp, 75, of Lake Lillian passed away Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, at his residence. Gathering of family and friends is 4-7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 17, at Johnson Funeral Home, 141 E. First St., Waconia. Urn Bearers are Josh Lenz, Jayda Lenz, Jacob Melchert, Travis Melchert, Heather Schultz, Andy Torres and Anthony Torres.
Rolland Royal Lamp was born Oct. 24, 1945, in Hutchinson, the son of Alex and Phyllis (Knutson) Lamp. He was baptized Dec. 30, 1945. After graduating from Hutchinson High School in 1963, Rolland proudly served in the Army. He attended Dunwoody College. On Oct. 25, 1975, Rolland was united in marriage to Karen Rohloff at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Norwood Young America. Together they were blessed with three children.
Rollie was a diligent worker, holding mechanical positions at Green Giant, General Mills and Seneca Foods for 37 years. When not working, Rollie enjoyed playing golf and cards with friends and family. He was an avid outdoorsman who took great pleasure in hunting and fishing. He loved spending time at the cabin, where he retired at in 2007.
Rollie’s greatest treasure was his family. He adored his children and grandchildren. Rollie was well loved and will forever be remembered as the jokester who was spirited and fun-loving.
Rolland was preceded in death by his father Alex Lamp; grandparents, Knut and Alice Knutson; father-in-law and mother-in-law Harry and Bernice Rohloff; and brothers-in-law, LeRoy Schultz, Dennis Goetz and John Lahr.
Rolland is survived by his loving wife Karen Lamp; children, Cheryl (Jon) Melchert of Eden Valley, Cynthia (Jeff) Lenz of Waconia, and Robert (Yvette) Rutt of Plato; grandchildren, Travis Melchert, Heather (Adam) Schultz, Jacob Melchert, Joshua Lenz, Jayda Lenz, Anthony (Fa’ala’a) Torres, and Andy Torres; great-grandchildren, Ali, Henry and Daniel Schultz, Luke Melchert, Callie Koelln, Korbyn Torres, Harlan Torres and Grayson Torres; mother Phyllis Lamp of Hutchinson; brothers, Gerald (Geri) Lamp of Hutchinson, Roger (Jenny) Lamp of Las Vegas; sister Jean Schultz of Chanhassen; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Joan and Bob Wandersee of Aitkin, Daniel Rohloff of Mayer, Marion Goetz of Norwood Young America, and Carol Lahr of Watertown; and nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
Arrangements are with Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia, 952-442-2121 and johnsonfh.com.