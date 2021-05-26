May 21, 2021
Rolland “Rollie” H. Jensen, 91, of Litchfield, died Friday, May 21, at the Meeker Manor in Litchfield. A memorial service will be 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, May 26, at Christ the King Lutheran Church in Hutchinson.
Rolland “Rollie” Harold Jensen, the son of Christ and Vera (Hawes) Jensen, was born Feb. 14, 1930 in Litchfield. He was confirmed and baptized at Arndahl Lutheran Church. Rollie enlisted in the U.S. Army, serving from 1951 to 1953 during Korea. While in the service he received two Bronze Stars, a United Nations Service Medal and two Overseas Bars.
He was united in marriage to Verna Sandberg June 5, 1954 in Cokato. He worked at Abbots TV in Hutchinson and retired from 3M as an Electrical Technician. Rollie and Verna spent many winters in Mesa, Arizona.
Rollie sang in the church choir and is in the Minnesota Fast Pitch Softball Hall of Fame. He enjoyed golfing, fishing, pontoon rides and spending time at the Lake Minnie Belle Cabin.
He is survived by his children, Mark (Anna) Jensen and Steve Jensen; grandchildren, Martin Jensen, James Jensen, Tara (Brian) Jensen and Dana Jensen; and great-grandchildren, Alexander Jensen, Adelade Jensen and Garrett McGuire.
He was preceded in death by his wife Verna; parents Christ and Vera; brothers and sisters-in-law, Vernon (Norma) and Norman (Adiar); and his nephew Bryan.