June 21, 2022
Roman (Ron) Bernard Nistler passed away peacefully on June 21, surrounded by his loving family in Fargo, North Dakota. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. on Thursday, June 30, at the Church of St. Philip in Litchfield. A visitation will be one hour prior to the service. A Knights of Columbus Rosary will be at 10 a.m. Interment will be at Calvary Cemetery in Litchfield. The service will be livestreamed at www.johnsonhagglund.com.
Roman (Ron) Bernard Nistler, the son of Paul and Hildegard Nistler, was born on Jan. 17, 1934, in Eden Valley. He grew up in Eden Valley and graduated from Eden Valley High School. Ron served in the Navy and then married Irene T. Nolz on Sept. 13, 1958, in Sykeston, North Dakota. They moved to Litchfield, where they owned and operated the Standard Oil Station. In the early 1960s, they moved to Sleepy Eye. They owned a Holiday Station and Ron’s Sports Center. In 1971, they returned to Litchfield. Ron pursued various business ventures including sales representative for Ariens, Branch Distributing and Dixon Lawn Mowers. He also ran and operated Ron’s Sports Center, Lake Ripley Storage, and the Lake Ripley Resort Motel and Bait Shop.
Ron was an active member of St. Philip’s Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus in Litchfield. He especially enjoyed his 14 grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren. He was a wonderful, caring grandpa. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and living on Lake Ripley. Ron loved visits with friends, playing cribbage, and bird watching.
It was a blessing as he spent the last two years with his oldest daughter and family in Fargo, North Dakota, surrounded by those who loved him.
He is survived by his children, Yvonne (Philip) Mathias of West Fargo, North Dakota, Karen (Richard) Brouillette of Greenville, New Hampshire, Paul (Angie) Nistler of Bemidji, Mark (Lesley) Nistler of Minneapolis, and Lisa Hested of Starbuck; grandchildren, Matthew Mathias, Elizabeth (Tom) Twedell, Lauren, Rachael, Nicholas (Kathryn), Mark, Patrick, Joseph, and Maria Brouillette, Bronson and Brenton Nistler, Noah and Addison Nistler, and Samuel Hested; great-grandchildren, Leo and Zelie Brouillette, He is also survived by his brother, Stanley Nistler of Louisville Kentucky.
He was preceded in death by his wife Irene; parents Paul and Hildegard; brothers, Leroy and Lloyd Nistler; and sister Geraldine Hogan.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Knights of Columbus Council Number 2029 at St. Philip’s Church in Litchfield. We would like to thank VA Health Care and Ethos Hospice for their kindness and dedicated care of our dad, Ron.