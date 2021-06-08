June 6, 2021
Ron Clayton Jensen, 58, from Cokato, passed peacefully through the veil to his maker on Sunday, June 6 after a brief, courageous battle with cancer. Visitation will be 10 a.m., Monday, June 14, followed by a memorial service at 11:00 a.m., at Stockholm Lutheran Church in Cokato. Lunch will follow service.
Ron was born April 3, 1963 in Hutchinson.
Ron was a master carpenter but his lifelong avocation was the creation of fabulous sculptures out of selected tree pieces found in his wood’s sanctuary. He had the classical artistic gift of being able to look at a gnarled tree trunk or branch and see the butterfly or table or flower or songbird within. He created hundreds of breathtaking sculptures over the years each one uniquely shaped, each one showcasing the natural color variations within the wood piece, each one a testament to his love of nature. His artistry was not limited to his otherworldly wood sculptures; he was a talented painter – on canvas, wood, and even rocks, as well as charcoal and pencil drawings.
Ron was a loving and involved uncle to his many nieces and nephews, but most of all he was FUN. Uncle Ron would play with them for hours on end when they visited the farm, and he would thrill them with all his treasures (whether it was gems, rocks, kittens, chickens, jewelry, items he crafted himself, or vehicles they could ride) and often let them take a precious item or two home with them. Many of these were among the myriad treasures that came from his joy of participating in and going to flea markets.
Ron is survived by his mother Sally Erickson; along with brothers, Roger Jensen (Barb) and Robert Jensen; and sisters, Sandy Merrill (Roger), Susan Sandberg (Jason), and Nicole Prater (Matt); and nieces and nephews, Taylor, Brendin, Brooke, Aidan, Eric, Julia, Ellie, Harry, Kaleigh and Finn.
His father Darrell Jensen; and step father Charles Erickson; nephews, Zack and Andy Jensen preceded him in death.