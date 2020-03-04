Feb. 27,2020
Ron D. Goodman, 78, of Litchfield passed away Thursday, Feb. 27, at Meeker Memorial Hospital in Litchfield. Memorial service was held Thursday, March 5 at First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Litchfield with interment in the Glen Haven Memorial Garden in Crystal. The Rev.Pastor Tom Evenson officiated. Organist was Bea Devereaux. Special music performed by First Lutheran Men’s Group “Blessed Assurance.” Congregational Hymns were “How Great Thou Art” and “Amazing Grace.”
Ronald “Ron” Daymond Goodman was born June 7, 1941, in Minneapolis. He was the son of Melvin and Erna (Beilke) Goodman. Ron was baptized as an infant and was later confirmed in his faith as a youth. He received his education in Minneapolis, and was a graduate of the Roosevelt High School Class of 1959.
Ron grew up in south Minneapolis, Brooklyn Park, and later moved to Litchfield. He was employed as an apartment manager at Highlander Apartments in Litchfield. Ron was a member of First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Litchfield where he was active in the men’s group.
Ron enjoyed all church activities and having coffee at Swans Café with friends. He was a very jovial person.
Ron passed away on Thursday, February 27, 2020, at Meeker Memorial Hospital in Litchfield, at the age of 78 years. Blessed be his memory.
Ron is survived by his brothers, Gene Goodman of Aikin, Gary Goodman and his wife Carolyn, of Litchfield; and many other relatives and friends.
Ron is preceded in death by his parents Melvin and Erna Goodman; and close friend Daniel Ross.
Arrangements by the Hantge Funeral Chapel in Darwin. Online obituaries and guestbook available at hantge.com.