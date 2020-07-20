July 9, 2020
Ronald Burress, 77, passed away July 9. Family interment will be at a later date.
Ronald Burress was born to the parents of Orville and Reba Burress, the youngest of six children. He was born at home in Blairsburg, Iowa. Ron attended a number of schools in his formative years, graduating from Litchfield. Ron was a longtime resident of the Litchfield area. He was a professional welder for a number of years. Ron operated Burress Sanitation out of Litchfield.
Ron is survived by his son Rusty; daughter Rachelle and husband Keith of Sauk Rapids along with their five children; siblings, Dorothea Divine of Loogootee, Indiana, Forrest and JoAnne Burress of Minneapolis, and Russell and Carol Burress of Ventura, Iowa; sister-in-law Irene Burress of Longmount, Colorado; and brother-in-law Richard Lemke of Litchfield; two cousins James and Kenneth Truelove of Indiana; nephew Gary Olson of Litchfield; and other nieces, nephews and friends.
Ron was preceded in death by his parents; his daughter Pam; his sister Evelyn Lemke; brother Roy; brothers-in-law Elsworth Divine, Robert Olson and Milan Recknow; and nephews Brian Burress and Doug Olson.