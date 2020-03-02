Feb. 26, 2020
Ronald Leonard Dostal, 81 of Hutchinson, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 26. Ron was diagnosed with stage four lung cancer Dec, 10, 2019. A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday, March 3, at 11:00 a.m., with visitation beginning at 9:00 a.m., at St. Anastasia Catholic Church in Hutchinson.
He was born Oct. 8, 1938 in Silver Lake, the son of Leonard and Dorothy (Jagodzinski) Dostal. Ron was a 1956 graduate of Silver Lake High School. He honorably served in the United States Air Force for 4 years.
Ron worked at 3M in Hutchinson for 32 years. After retirement from 3M, Ron worked at the VFW Post 906 for 17 years. He was a member of the Good Sam Club, VFW Post 906 in Hutchinson, and American Legion Post 96 in Hutchinson.
On Aug. 11, 1959, Ron married Carol Halverson. The two were blessed with five children. He later married Pauline Wertz in Dec. of 1987 until her passing in April of 2014. On Dec.2, 2017, Ronald and Elizabeth “Betty” Vejrosta were united in marriage.
Ron had a laidback, always happy personality. He truly got along with everyone he met and was a kind man. He enjoyed dancing, fishing, camping, model airplanes, tinkering with electronics, playing sudoku and crypto puzzles, and traveling; he even visited every state in the lower 48. He was a Star Trek fan and avid Minnesota Vikings Fan. When his children were younger, he greatly loved watching his sons play football, go Tigers! Ron had many stories that he shared with his family and friends, most enjoying talking about growing up on the family farm.
He is preceded in death by his sons, Gary Dostal (4) and Paul Dostal (20); parents Leonard and Dorothy Dostal; second wife, Pauline Dostal; and sister Delores Matousek.
Ron is survived by his wife, Betty Vejrosta-Dostal; children, Bob Dostal, Debbie (Lee) Johnson, Randy (Lisa) Dostal; step-children, Tammy (Dale) Grimm, Mike Wertz, Jim (Theresa) Vejrosta, Wayne (Tina) Vejrosta; grandchildren, Jessica, Kyle, Ashley, Andrew, Nathan, Jake, Mick, Travis, Heidi, Elizabeth, Ashley; ten great-grandchildren; brother-in-law Marty; many cousins; best friend Daniel Dostal; niece Tina; and numerous friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Allina Health Hospice & Palliative Care Hutchinson Branch. They showed great love and care to Ron.
Serving the family is Maresh Funeral Home in Silver Lake. mareshfuneralhome.com.