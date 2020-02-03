Jan. 31, 2020
Ronald “Ron” L. Ebnet, 79, of Litchfield died Friday, Jan. 31, at Meeker Memorial Hospital in Litchfield. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 5, at Church of St. Philip in Litchfield. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4, with a 7 p.m. prayer service at the church. Visitation will continue one hour prior to the service at church on Wednesday. Interment will be held at Calvary Cemetery in Litchfield.
Ronald Leo Ebnet, son of Leo and Hilda (Oderman) Ebnet, was born March 15, 1940, in St. Cloud, Minnesota. He graduated from Holdingford High School in 1958. He received his art degree from St. John’s University in 1962 and his teaching degree from St. Cloud University in 1964.
Ron was united in marriage to Crystal Brovold at Church of St. Philip in Litchfield Aug. 19, 1967. This union was blessed with two girls, Kelly in 1970 and Kerry in 1973. He was a member of Church of St. Philip where he was active with Knights of Columbus and Catholic Aid Society. He was a member of the Jaycees and past mayor of Litchfield.
Ron and Crystal spent their retirement years traveling and working in their many flower and vegetable gardens. He enjoyed tailgating at St. John’s University football games, art, cooking, gardening, putting jigsaw puzzles together, playing bridge, bingo and cribbage and attending the activities of his grandchildren.
Ron is survived by his daughters, Kelly of Cold Spring and Kerry (Chris) Herker of Sartell; three grandchildren, Lauren, Molly and Luke Herker; and three nephews, Trevor, Travis and Troy Brovold.
He was preceded in death by his parents Leo and Hilda; wife Crystal; and brothers, John and Robert.
