Jan. 27, 2020
Ronald F. Oven, 64, of Winthrop passed away Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, at his home in Winthrop. Celebration of life is 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 10, at Dalin-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Winthrop. Gathering of family and friends is one hour prior to the service at the funeral chapel. Interment will be at Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery in Emerald Township, Minnesota. The Rev. Steve Olcott officiating. Special music is “How Great Thou Art,” “Go Rest High On The Mountain,” “Blessed Assurance” and “He Ain’t Heavy, He’s My Brother.” Urn bearer is Jeannie Elliott. Military honors by Winthrop Honor Guard. Masks are required and social distancing guidelines will be followed.
Ronald Francis Oven was born March 27, 1955, in Virginia, the fourth child of George and Lois (Deloria) Oven. He received his education in Eveleth, graduating with the Eveleth High School Class of 1973 and going on to further his education at Hutchinson Vocational/Technical College.
Ron entered active military service Dec. 5, 1984, and served with the United States Army at Fort Lewis, Washington; Schofield Barracks, Hawaii; Fort Sherman, Panama, with the 65th Combat Engineers, Team Spirit, Korea. He was honorably discharged in December 1989 with the rank of sergeant.
On Sept. 10, 1977, Ron was united in marriage to Sue Sperling. This marriage was blessed with one son, Jacob.
On Aug. 8, 1986, Ron was united in marriage to Anne Barvels at Fort Lewis, Washington. Ron and Anne shared 20 years of marriage when Anne passed away Aug. 27, 2006.
Ron was employed at American Milk Producers Inc. in New Ulm for 28 years, retiring in June of 2019. He currently worked at Menards in Hutchinson.
Ron went by many titles: husband, father, brother, nephew, uncle, friend, a good neighbor, and especially Commando. He loved a good laugh, hunting and fishing, being teased and teasing back, and his family. He was always willing to help family and friends. He was an enthusiastic sports fan. All Minnesota teams were on the top of his list.
Ron is survived by son Jacob Oven (Candace) of Caldwell, Idaho; siblings, Jeannie Elliott (Bob) of Hutchinson, Peggy Ziegler of Angora, Dan Oven of Salem, Oregon, and Paul Oven (Mary Beth) of Bloomington; sister-in-law Susan Oven of White Bear Lake; aunt Adelle Deloria of Eveleth; many nieces, nephews and friends.
Ron was preceded in death by his parents; wife Anne Oven; brother Greg Oven; and brother-in-law John Ziegler. Ron's brother Pat Oven also died three months after Ron.
He is missed. Until we meet again Commando.
Arrangements by Dalin-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Winthrop.