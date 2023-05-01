April 25, 2023
Ronald Hahn, husband of Shirley, 76, of Hutchinson, passed away on April 25, at Mercy Hospital Unity Campus in Fridley. Memorial service was April 29, at Faith Lutheran Church in Hutchinson, with interment in Immanuel Lutheran Church Cemetery in Brownton. Clergy officiating was the Rev. Dave Wollan. Organist was Sharon Barton. Congregational hymns were, "The Old Rugged Cross," "Amazing Grace" and "How Great Thou Art." Honorary urn bearers were Ron's grandchildren. Urn bearer was Andrew Voss.
Ronald Granville Hahn was born on Oct. 30, 1946, in Hutchinson. He was the son of Granville and Edna (Schatz) Hahn. Ron was baptized as an infant and later confirmed in his faith as a youth, both at St. Matthew's Church in Fernando. He received his education at Stewart Public School and graduated from Brownton Public School in 1964. Ron furthered his education at Minneapolis Business College receiving a degree in business administration.
Ron entered active military in the United States National Guard in May 1967. He received an Honorable Discharge in May 1973, and achieved the rank of Sergeant.
On Sept. 24, 1966, Ron was united in marriage to Shirley Wendlandt at Zion Lutheran Church in Winthrop by the Rev. W.J. Oelhafen. This marriage was blessed with three children, Jeffrey, Darrin, and Kelly. Ron and Shirley resided in Hutchinson. They shared 56 years of marriage.
Ron had his own accounting and income tax practice for 31 years before retiring in 2011. He also played trumpet in various bands from 1963 to 1985, mostly with the Earl Schmidt and Jerry Schuft bands before retiring in 1985. He played his first job in 1963 as a junior in high school with the Earl Schmidt band at the Gibbon Ballroom. As a senior in high school, Ron was awarded the John Philip Sousa Musicians Award at his graduation ceremony.
Ron enjoyed cruises with his wife to Alaska and the Caribbean. He also enjoyed deer hunting, ATV trips, fishing, and many camping trips and get-togethers with his family, relatives and friends. Ron especially enjoyed the many trips he and Shirley went on, traveling across the US in their motorhome, and the winter months they spent in Arizona. He also enjoyed watching Minnesota sports teams including the Gophers, Vikings, Twins, Lynx, and Timberwolves.
Ronald passed away on Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at Mercy Hospital Unity Campus in Fridley, at the age of 76 years.
Blessed be his memory.
Ron is survived by his wife, Shirley Hahn; children, Jeffrey (Jody) Hahn of Shakopee, Darrin (Monica) Hahn of Minnetonka, Kelly (Kevin) Voss of Elk River; grandchildren, Kendra Hahn, Colby Hahn, Kylie Hahn, RaeAnna Hahn, Mikaela Hahn, Jordan Voss, Andrew Voss and Landon Voss; brothers, Stanford (Judith) Hahn of Brownton, Craig (Jennifer) Hahn of Minnetonka; many other relatives and friends.
Ron is preceded in death by his parents, Granville and Edna Hahn; son in infancy; parents-in-law, Lester and Hazel Wendlandt.
Arrangements by Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson. Online obituaries and guest book available at www.hantge.com