May 5, 2021
Ronald L. Kuharski, 81, of Hutchinson, passed away Wednesday, May 5, surrounded by his family at Lakeside Healthcare Center in Dassel. Memorial service was Saturday, May 22, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Hutchinson. President Robert Poppoff officiated. Pianist was Makenzie Beckstead. Duet by Sara and Linnea Ostvig performing “In The Garden” and “Jesus Loves Me.” Congregational hymns were “I Know My Redeemer Lives” and “God Be With You Till We Meet Again.”
Ronald Lambert Kuharski was born Sept. 1, 1939, in Minneapolis. He was the son of Lambert and Lucy (Twardy) Kuharski. Ron was baptized as an infant in his Catholic faith and later confirmed in his youth. On July 13, 1982, he was baptized as a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in California. He received his education in Minneapolis and was a graduate of the South High School Class of 1956.
Ron was married in 1973 to Kathy Schoenhoff. Kim was born to that union. On July 31, 1985, Ron was united in marriage to Debbie Beyer at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Hutchinson. The couple married for time and eternity June 27, 2003, in the St. Paul, Temple. Ron and Debbie resided in Apple Valley, Eagan, and later made their home in Hutchinson in 1992. They shared 35 years of marriage.
Ron started working at movie theaters as an usher at the age of 16 years old, later working as the projectionist and manager. He worked at various movie theaters in the Minneapolis area. In 1992, he became the manager at the State Theatre in Hutchinson, which was owned by Midco and later owned by Carmike Cinemas until it closed. Ron retired from the State Theatre in 2001. After retirement, Ron stayed active in the theater business by working at the Starlite Drive-In in Litchfield.
He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Hutchinson. Ron was also a member of the IATSE 219 International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees. He was very active in the union and held office in several positions.
Ron enjoyed family history, reading, movie trivia and puzzle books. He had a special place in his heart for his grandchildren and enjoyed every minute with them. Ron will always be remembered for his humor, stories and making people smile and laugh. He had issues with remembering names, so he would give everyone a nickname that he could remember. Those nicknames still linger on today.
In February 2020, Ron became a resident at Lakeside Healthcare Center in Dassel until he passed away.
Blessed be his memory.
Ron is survived by his wife Debbie Kuharski of Hutchinson; daughter Kimberly Canoyer and her husband Mark, of Darwin; grandchildren, Ron Schmitz, Joshua Schmitz, Xavier Canoyer and Alyce Canoyer; siblings, Bernice Johnson of St. Louis Park, and Mary Lamberson of St. Peter; many other relatives and friends.
Ron was preceded in death by his parents Lambert and Lucy Kuharski; infant sister Virginia; and brother-in-law Walt Johnson.
Arrangements by Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson. Online obituaries and guestbook available at hantge.com.