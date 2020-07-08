March 27, 2020
Ronald Lee Garbers, 85, of Hutchinson passed away March 27, at The Garden House of Winsted. A memorial service for Ronald Lee Garbers will be 11 a.m. Monday, July 20th at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 800 Bluff Street, N.E., in Hutchinson. The Rev. Kevin W. Oster will officiate. A visitation will be at the church one hour prior to services. Entombment with military rites will follow at Oakland Cemetery in Hutchinson. The Maresh Funeral Home in Silver Lake, Minnesota is serving the family. Online condolences may be made to mareshfuneralhome.com