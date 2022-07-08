June 28, 2022
Ronald "Oaky" W. Lindeman, husband of Monica, 74, of Brownton, passed away on Tuesday, June 28, 2022, at his home in Brownton. Funeral service was Thursday, July 7, 2022, at Grace Lutheran Church in Brownton with interment in the church cemetery. Clergy officiating was the Rev. Angela Denker. Organist was Bonnie Westmiller. Congregational hymns were, "How Great Thou Art", "Abide With Me" and "Amazing Grace". Honorary casket bearers were, Jordan Lindeman, McKenna Lindeman, Amelia Lindeman, Parker Lindeman, Nora Jo Lindeman. Casket bearers were, Ryan Fischer, Trevor Bach, Brock Fischer, Chad Skolberg, Nicholas Fischer, Dash Lindeman, Wendy Bertrang, Tamara Bach, Melissa Vliem, Sara Pluth, Stephanie Schlauderaff.
Ronald William Lindeman was born on Dec. 4, 1947, in Glencoe. He was the son of William and Delphine (Bluhm) Lindeman. Ronald was baptized as an infant on Feb. 5, 1948, and was later confirmed in his faith as a youth on May 21, 1961, both at Grace Lutheran Church in Brownton. He received his education in Brownton, and was a graduate of the Brownton High School Class of 1965. Ronald furthered his education at the University of Minnesota where he received a Master's Degree in Education.
On April 27, 1968, Ronald was united in marriage to Monica Fischer at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Brownton. This marriage was blessed with five children, Todd, Reese, Kelly, Blake, and Casey. Ronald and Monica had many residences including St. Paul, Cold Spring, and Sleepy Eye before making their home in Brownton. They shared 54 years of marriage.
Ronald was employed as a teacher at Cold Spring Public Schools, Sleepy Eye Public Schools, Brownton High School, and South Central Technical & Community College, Mankato. He retired in 2004. Ronald was a member of Grace Lutheran Church in Brownton. He was also a member of the Sleepy Eye Lions Club, Farm and Ranch Teachers Organization and the Brownton Rod and Gun Club. Ronald was a wrestling coach for many years as well as an FFA Advisor.
Ronald enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, and softball. He especially enjoyed spending time with his family, grandchildren and friends.
Ronald passed away on Tuesday, June 28, 2022, at his home in Brownton, at the age of 74 years.
Blessed be his memory.
Ronald is survived by his wife Monica Lindeman of Brownton; children, Todd (Lisa) Lindeman of Brownton, Reese Lindeman of Stewart, Kelly Lindeman of Plato, Blake (Bridget) Lindeman of Buffalo, Casey Lindeman of Brownton; grandchildren, Jordan Lindeman, Dash Lindeman, McKenna Lindeman, Amelia Lindeman, Parker Lindeman; great-granddaughter Nora Jo Lindeman; siblings, Sandra Aaberg of Glencoe, Debra Bach of Cold Spring; many other family, friends, and significant others.
Ronald is preceded in death by his parents, William and Delphine Lindeman; father and mother-in-Law, Harland and Marles Fischer; brothers-in-law, Ken Aaberg, David Bach.
