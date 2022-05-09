May 3, 2022
Ronald Elton Lueck, 66, of Collinwood Township, Dassel, passed away on May 3 at Hutchinson Health, following a short bout with cancer. Memorial service was Monday at Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson with interment in Peace Lutheran Cemetery in Hutchinson. Clergy officiating was the Rev. Gerhard Bode. Guitarist and soloist was Emalee Smith, “Jealous of the Angels”. Special music was, “I Can Only Imagine” and “One More Day”. Honorary urn bearers were, Connor Lueck, Luke Sauck, Courtney Lueck, Wyatt Lueck, Ben Sauck and Cassie Lueck. Urn bearer was Jeremy Hoff.
He was born Nov. 5, 1955, in Hutchinson, the son of Elton and Glora (Boehner) Lueck. Ronald was baptized as an infant Nov. 20, 1955, at St. Peter’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Lester Prairie, and later confirmed in his faith as a youth on April 4, 1971, at Peace Lutheran Church in Hutchinson. He received his education in Hutchinson, and was a graduate with the Hutchinson High School class of 1974. He furthered his education at Dunwoody College of Technology in Minneapolis.
On May 14, 1977, Ronald was united in marriage to Vickie Heiskary at Peace Lutheran Church in Hutchinson. This marriage was blessed with three children, Andrew, Amy, and Aaron. Ronald and Vickie resided in Hutchinson, and later moved to Dassel. They shared 44 years of marriage.
Ronald was employed as a HVAC engineer for Hutchinson Technology Inc., and also the Glencoe Hospital. He retired due to health reasons in August 2019. Ronald was a member of Peace Lutheran Church in Hutchinson. He was also a member of the Cedar Mills Rod and Gun Club and Pheasants Forever.
Ronald enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, and traveling. He loved his recliner, westerns on TV, midnight snacks, and his dog, Turbo. Ronald especially enjoyed spending time with his family, grandchildren and friends.
Ronald is survived by his wife ,Vickie Lueck of Collinwood Township; children, Andrew (Leah) Lueck of Hutchinson, Amy (Roy) Sauck of Wasilla, Alaska, Aaron (Niki) Lueck of Hutchinson; grandchildren, Connor, Courtney, and Cassie Lueck, Luke and Ben Sauck, Wyatt Lueck; mother-in-law, Sandra Julian of Hutchinson; brother-in-law Eugene Hoff of Hutchinson; many other relatives and friends.
Ronald was preceded in death by his parents, Elton and Glora Lueck; brother Roger Lueck; sister LuAnn Hoff; father-in-law Charles Julian.
Arrangements by Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson. Online obituaries and guest book available at hantge.com.