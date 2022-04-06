April, 4, 2022
Ronald Lee Magnuson, 62, lifelong resident of Litchfield, passed away on Monday, April 4, 2022. A gathering of family and friends will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, April 8, 2022, at Johnson-Hagglund Funeral and Cremation Service in Litchfield.
Ronald was born on Oct. 27, 1959, in Litchfield, he was a son of Marlyn “Bud” and Avis (Carlberg) Magnuson. A graduate of Litchfield High School in 1979, he worked as a cook at Swan’s Café for many years and most recently had been enjoying working the night crew at Walmart. In addition to bowling and shooting at the gun range, Ron spent time with his children and grandchildren. The latter of which he adored more than anything.
Left to cherish Ron’s memory are his three children, Brenna (Chad) Bermel of Brooklyn Park, Mackenzie (Nick) Magnuson of Zimmerman, and Noah Magnuson of Monticello; two grandsons, Rowan and Bodie Bermel; three brothers, Chuck (Judy), Tim, and Dan Magnuson; two sisters, Lynn Dylla and Julie (Dave) Gossel; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Ron was preceded in death by his parents.
