March 23, 2023
Ronald A. Mellies, 71, of Hector, passed away on Thursday, March 23, at Olivia Restorative Therapy and Nursing in Olivia. Celebration of Life was Friday, April 14, at the Hector Event Center in Hector. Private family graveside service was at the Bird Island City Cemetery. Clergy officiating was the Rev. Tyler Heerdt. Casket bearers were, Ron Kiecker, Greg Kiecker, Matt Melberg, Mike Melberg, Daniel Hicks, Brendan MacDonald.
Ronald Allen Mellies was born on Feb. 21,1952, in Hutchinson. He was the son of Virgil and Delpha (Hillmann) Mellies. Ron was baptized as an infant and was later confirmed in his faith as a youth at Zion Lutheran Church in Buffalo Lake, Minnesota. He received his education in Buffalo Lake, and was a graduate of the Buffalo Lake High School Class of 1970. Ron furthered his education as a diesel mechanic at Hanson Mechanical Trade School in Fargo, North Dakota. In 2008, Ron received his diploma in farm business management from Ridgewater College in Hutchinson.
Ron entered active military service in the United States Air Force on Feb. 16, 1971, in Minneapolis. He received a Medical Honorable Discharge on March 5, 1971 at Lackland, Air Force Base in San Antonio, Texas, as a result of injuries sustained in an automobile accident.
On Dec. 9, 1972, Ron married Judy Decknatel and they had two sons, Eric and David. After their marriage ended, Ron married Sally Stamer on Aug. 1, 1996. With his marriage to Sally, Ron became beloved stepdad to stepdaughters, Lindsay, Monica, and Leah. Ron and Sally resided in Hector and built a beautiful life together throughout their 27 year marriage.
Ron was a life-long farmer in Renville County. He took great pride in his work and dedicated endless hours in the field with Sally by his side. He retired in 2018, while his love and passion for the farm remained.
Ron enjoyed cruising in his corvettes to the Beach Boys greatest hits, traveling to Scottsdale, Arizona, and Naples, Florida, and going to the movies and dinner with Sally every weekend. He loved his early morning breakfasts in Buffalo Lake with friends and was always a jokester. Ron was the most patient, kind and dependable man. He especially treasured his time with his family, grandchildren and friends.
Ron passed away on Thursday, March 23, 2023 at Olivia Restorative Therapy and Nursing Home, Olivia. His family wishes to extend a special thank you to the caring staff of Olivia Restorative Therapy and Nursing and Renville County Hospice.
Blessed be his memory.
Ron is survived by his wife, Sally Mellies of Hector; sons, Eric (Gretchen) Mellies of Chaska, David (Samantha) Mellies of Pine City; step-daughters, Lindsay Anderson of Orono, Monica (Brendan) MacDonald of Victoria, Leah (Daniel) Hicks of Long Lake; grandchildren, Calvin, Abbey, Montana, Stella, Meadow, Adeline, Lillian, Ella, Blaire, Laine, Lucille; siblings, Janice (Sheldon) Melberg of Buffalo Lake, Shirley (John) Ludowese of Hutchinson, Leslie (Carol) Mellies of Stewart, Vernon (Rose) Mellies of Stewart, Dennis (Jodi) Mellies of Hector; mother-in-law, Dorothy Jill Stamer of Hutchinson; brothers-in-law, Michael (Danna) Stamer of Willmar, Dale (Beatrice) Stamer of Hutchinson; sisters-in-law, Tracy (Jim) Lukanich of Mendota Heights, Nancy (Arden) Jergenson of Victoria, Robin Stamer of Hutchinson; many other relatives and friends.
Ron is preceded in death by his parents, Virgil and Delpha Mellies; brother, Charles Mellies; niece, Mardell Hill; father-in-law, LeRoy Stamer; brother-in-law, Jeff Stamer.
In Ron’s memory, memorials can be made to Renville County Hospice to help support their great work and the special care they provide.
Arrangements by the Hughes-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hector. Online obituaries and guest book available at www.hantge.com.