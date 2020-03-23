March 20, 2020
Ronald G. Neperud, 62 of Cannon Falls, died Friday, March 20, at Brookdale Assisted Living in Eagan, with his family by his side. A private family service will be at Riverwood Community Church in Cannon Falls. A celebration of life will be at a later date.
Ronald George Neperud was born April 17, 1957 in St. Louis Park, son of George H. and Lois M. (Youngren) Neperud. He grew up in Litchfield, graduating from Litchfield Senior High School in 1975. After graduation, he enlisted in the US Army and was stationed in Fort Campbell, Kentucky and honorably discharged in 1978.
He married Gloria Larson Sept. 26, 1981 in Litchfield and they raised three children together, Brandon, Melissa and Joshua.
In 1978, Ron started working with Johnson Brothers Construction as a diesel mechanic until 1987, when he attended San Jacinto Junior College in Houston, Texas. He graduated the top of his class in Aircraft Maintenance, receiving his AAS in 1989. He was employed with Northwest Airlines as an aircraft maintenance technician until 2005. He joined Mesaba/Pinnacle Airlines in 2009 and was employed in flight maintenance until retiring in 2013.
He enjoyed the outdoors, hunting, blazing trails in the woods, and spending time with family.
Survived his wife of 38 years, Gloria; son Brandon (Kimberly) of Taylors, South Carolina; daughter Melissa (Beau) and their children, Mya and Logan all of Cannon Falls; son Joshua (Annie) and their children, Zoe and Weston all of Hudson, Wisconsin; sisters, Lori (Kerry) Mildon of Stillwater and Janna (Leo) Barnstead of Inver Grove Heights; mother-in-law Audrey Larson of Litchfield; nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by his parents George and Lois Neperud; father-in-law Duane Larson; nephew Chase Larson.
Memorials are preferred to the Alzheimer’s Association.
Arrangements by Lundberg Funeral Home, Cannon Falls. Online condolences may be directed to LundbergFuneral.com