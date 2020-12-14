Dec. 8, 2020
Ronald E. Rosenau, 83, of Cosmos passed away Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, at Harmony River Living Center in Hutchinson. Private family graveside service was Monday, Dec. 14, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Acoma Township, with interment in Immanuel Lutheran Church Cemetery. The Rev. Eugene DeVries officiated. Urn bearer was Alex Lageson. Military honors by Beack-Thompson American Legion Post 126 of Cosmos.
Ronald Emil Rosenau was born March 10, 1937, in Redwood County. He was the son of Emil and Florence (Dommer) Rosenau. Ronald was baptized as an infant and later confirmed in his faith as a youth. He attended country school with his brother, Vern, from first to sixth grade, and eventually St. Paul’s Lutheran School in New Ulm for seventh and eighth grade.
Ronald entered active military service in the United States Army Nov. 23, 1954, in Minneapolis and served his country in Bordeaux, France, from 1954 to 1957. He received an honorable discharge on Nov. 19, 1957, at Fort Sheridan, Illinois, and achieved the rank of SP3 (T).
On Aug. 13, 1961, Ronald was united in marriage to Violet Rieke at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Fairfax. This marriage was blessed with two children, James and Judy. Ronald and Violet shared 59 years of marriage.
Ron worked as a farm laborer for Orville Seifert, then for Bloedel Monument Company. He also did rock crushing along with cutting and hauling scrap metals for many years. Ron also worked at the Standard Oil Gas Station. After he married Violet, they started dairy farming by Fairfax, first by Mud Lake then northwest of Fairfax. They moved by Cosmos, farmed for 12 years and then sold out. Ron and Violet bought a farm site west of Cosmos where he proudly lived. After farming, he worked for the Cosmos Elevator as a truck driver. He then bought his own truck and was in business for 27 years.
He was a member of the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Acoma, Creamery Board at Corvuso, and Beack-Thompson American Legion Post 126 of Cosmos.
He had many friends and clients; he knew everyone that ever shook his hand. Ron absolutely loved spending time with his family and friends. He also enjoyed his German heritage by the foods he loved and listening to music and singing along. Ronald read many western books and enjoyed watching movies. He loved to tell jokes and have a good laugh. He called and checked in on many family members and friends on his cell phone every day.
He will be dearly missed by all who knew him best. Blessed be his memory.
Ronald is survived by his wife Violet Rosenau of Cosmos; children, James (Kelly) Rosenau, of Prescott Valley, Arizona, and Judy (Tony) Berglund of Watkins; grandchildren, Alex, Keely, Albert and Natalie; great-grandchildren, Riley, Lauren, Wynnifred and Ezra; special family friends, Kipp and Lynette Kleinschmidt and family; siblings, Carol Kiecker of Hector, Diane Christanson of Cosmos, Marilyn (Arden) Alsleben of Brownton, Gene Rosenau of New Ulm, Emil Rosenau of New Ulm, and Dennis (Deb) Rosenau of Atwater; sisters-in-law, Jolene Rosenau of Winthrop, Lynette Rosenau of Lester Prairie, Barbara Rosenau of Stewart, Betty Rosenau of New Ulm, and Irene Rieke of Hutchinson; brother-in-law Wesley Rieke of Hutchinson; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives, family and friends.
Ronald was preceded in death by his parents, Emil and Florence Rosenau; brothers, Melvin Rosenau, David Rosenau, Larry Rosenau and Vernie Rosenau; father- and mother-in-law, Clarence and Mildred Rieke; sisters-in-law, Dorothy Rieke, Alice Rosenau and Marlys Rosenau; and brother-in-law Gene Kiecker.
Arrangements by Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson. Online obituaries and guest book available at hantge.com.