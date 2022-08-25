Aug. 19, 2022
Ronald A. Swenson, 77, of Hutchinson passed away on Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, at the St. Cloud VA Healthcare System in St. Cloud. Funeral service was Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, at Peace Lutheran Church in Hutchinson with interment in the church cemetery. Clergy officiating was the Rev. Joseph Asher. Organist was Dr. Joan Devee Dixon. Congregational hymns were, "I Know My Redeemer Lives," "God Bless America" and "Battle Hymn Of The Republic." Honorary casket bearers were his grandchildren, Tyler Swenson, Kyle Swenson, Theo Swenson, Thaya Swenson, Jordan Thill, Grayson Thill. Casket bearers were, Daniel Johnshoy, Michael Swenson, Jamie Swenson, Jim Fischer, Adam Coil, Aaron Coil. Military honors by the Hutchinson Memorial Rifle Squad.
Ronald Alton Swenson was born on Oct. 29, 1944, in Willmar. He was the son of Alton and Elsie (Gilberts) Swenson. Ronald was baptized as an infant at Grace Lutheran Church in Lake Lillian and was later confirmed in his faith as a youth at Grace Lutheran Church. He received his education in Bird Island and was a graduate of the Bird Island High School Class of 1963.
Ronald entered active military service in the United States Army on July 22, 1965, in Willmar and served his country during Vietnam. He received an Honorable Discharge on April 23, 1967, in Oakland, California, and achieved the rank of Specialist 4th Class.
On March 24, 1973, Ronald was united in marriage to Marlys Fischer at Grace Lutheran Church in Lake Lillian. This marriage was blessed with four children, Jefferey, Steven, Timothy, and Jody. Ronald and Marlys resided in Richfield and later moved to Hutchinson. They shared 49 years of marriage.
Ronald was employed at Hutchinson Utilities for over 30 years as a gas technician. Ronald was a member of Peace Lutheran Church in Hutchinson and was a member of the Peace Lutheran Trustee Board. He was also a member of the Hutchinson Memorial Rifle Squad, Commander of the Hutchinson American Legion Post 96, Chef de Gare of The Forty and Eight of Hutchinson, Gopher Campfire, and the DAV.
Ronald enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping, playing cards, traveling and restoring old vehicles, including a 1967 Chevelle and a 1966 Jeepster. He especially enjoyed spending time with his family, grandchildren and friends.
Ronald passed away on Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, at the St. Cloud VA Healthcare System in St. Cloud at the age of 77 years.
Blessed be his memory.
Ronald is survived by his wife, Marlys Swenson of Hutchinson; children, Jefferey (Candy) Swenson of Royalton, Timothy (Tracy) Swenson of Glenwood, Jody (Daniel) Thill of Worthington; grandchildren, Tyler Swenson, Kyle Swenson, Theo Swenson, Thaya Swenson, Jordan Thill, Grayson Thill; siblings, Connie Johnshoy of Bemidji, Douglas (Diane) Swenson of Maplewood, Becky (Gerald) Coil of Lake Lillian, Beverly (Michael) Bernier of Garrison; many other relatives and friends.
Ronald is preceded in death by his parents, Alton and Elsie Swenson; son Steven Swenson; brother in-law Herb Johnshoy; in-laws, Ralph and Monica Fischer (Marlys' parents).
Arrangements by Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson. Online obituaries and guest book available at www.hantge.com.