April 6, 2023
Ronald Gary Tusha, 77, of Cosmos passed away April 6 at Abbott Northwestern Hospital. Burial will be in Lake Lillian Cemetery at a later date.
He was born April 23, 1945, to Fred Charles Tusha and Rena Alice (Reitsma) Tusha in Huron, South Dakota. He started school in Bird Island and then Litchfield, graduating with honors in 1967.
He entered the Air Force in 1963 with his best friend, Chuck Koelln. Chuck stayed stateside and Ron went to Vietnam, serving 11 months and 23 days with discharge Aug. 29,1967. He married Card Maxson on Sept. 7, 1965, and they had two daughters, Barbara Ann (Annie) and Brenda Ann (Bren). They later divorced.
Ron then married Judith (Gersch) Hanson on May 30, 1975, adding two stepsons, Richard Jon Hanson and Michael James Hanson. Ron earned a BA degree at Willmar State College, (now Ridgewater) and finished his four-year degree at Regis College in Denver, Colorado. He was a senior quality assurance engineer in the aerospace industry working in North Dakota, Colorado, Missouri and Arizona.
Ron was a life member of the VFW in Chandler, Arizona. He retired in 2005 to a small farm site, He liked cleaning up the site and mowing the yard. After complications from Parkinson’s made it difficult to do things, the farm site was sold and he moved to Cosmos. When able he loved mowing the lawn, playing cards and going to the casino.
He is survived by his wife, Judy; daughters, Annie of Duluth, Bren of Minneapolis; stepsons, Richard (Amber) Hanson of Glencoe, Michael Hanson of Glencoe; grandchildren, Taylor Ihrke, Kailey and Kade Navratil, Braxton, Hannah and Logan Hanson; great-granddaughter, Blair Ihrke; sisters, Gayle Anderson of Hutchinson, Linda Mike of Superior, Wisconsin, Terry (Bob) Miller of Miller, South Dakota; brothers-in-law, Jerry Gersch of St. James and Jack Gersch of Butterfield; two aunts, Bea Hampton of Buffalo Lake and Gladys Leikvol of Willmar; many cousins, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Rena Tusha; grandparents, Charles and Mary Tusha, and John and Jenny Reitsma; brothers, Bradley and David; and sister, Karen Wood.