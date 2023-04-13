April 6, 2023
Ronald G. Waltz, 83, husband of Diana, of Hutchinson, passed away on Thursday, April 6, at Hutchinson Health in Hutchinson. Funeral Service was Thursday, April 13, 2023, at Christ the King Lutheran Church in Hutchinson with interment in St. Andrew’s Cemetery in Lincoln Valley, North Dakota. Clergy officiating was the Rev. Brian Nehring and the Rev. Steve Olcott. Organist was Bonnie Westmiller. Congregational hymns were, “Old Rugged Cross” and “How Great Thou Art”. Special music was “I Can Only Imagine”. Casket bearers were Dylan Engel, Nathan Boucher, Shane Matter, Aaron Boucher, Christopher Boucher, Robert Boucher.
Ronald “Ron” Gene Waltz was born on Dec. 11, 1939, in Lincoln Valley, North Dakota. He was the son of John and Marie (Hausauer) Waltz, Jr. Ron was baptized as an infant and was later confirmed in his faith as a youth at St. Andrew’s Lutheran Church in Lincoln Valley. He received his education at the Country School in Sheridan County, North Dakota.
On Oct. 12, 1968, Ron was united in marriage to Diana Seaman at St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church in St. Paul. This marriage was blessed with two daughters, Ann and Jean. Ron and Diana resided on the family farm in Lincoln Valley until 1981, when they moved to Bismarck, North Dakota. In 1989, they relocated to Spokane, Washington, before moving to Hutchinson in 1991. They shared 54 years of marriage.
Ron was a life-long farmer and was also self-employed as a carpenter/handyman. He retired in 2001. Ron served as a volunteer driver for Trailblazer Transit. He was a member of Christ the King Lutheran Church in Hutchinson. Ron was also a member of the Good Sam Club, where he enjoyed many close friendships and meeting new camping friends.
Ron had a love for camping, fishing, and woodworking. He especially loved spending time with his family, grandchildren and friends.
Ron passed away on Thursday, April 6, at Hutchinson Health in Hutchinson, at the age of 83 years.
Blessed be his memory.
Ron is survived by his wife, Diana Waltz of Hutchinson; daughters, Ann (Troy) Engel of Hutchinson, Jean (Christopher) Boucher of Spokane, Washington; grandchildren, Alyssa Engel (fiancé, Shane Matter), Dylan Engel, Christopher Boucher, Robert Boucher, Nathan (Megan) Boucher, Aaron Boucher; sisters, Delores Shelton of Spokane, Washington, Betty (Vernon) Kurle of McClusky, North Dakota; many other relatives and friends.
Ron is preceded in death by his parents, John and Marie Waltz, Jr.; brother-in-law, Jimmy “Allen” Shelton; father and mother-in-law, Darwin and Evelyn Seaman.
