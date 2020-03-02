Feb. 28, 2020
Rosalind Marie (Berkner) Landers passed away Feb. 28, just five days after celebrating her 63rd wedding anniversary to Roger Landers. Friends are encouraged to attend her “retirement” party on Saturday, March 14th from 2-3:30pm at Meeker Manor.
Rosalind is the second child of Melvin and Lucille Berkner, who have both passed on. Her brother Brian lives in Montana with his wife Janice. Together they have five children and many more grandchildren.
Rosalind studied cosmetology in Willmar. After their 3rd child was born, Roger and Rosalind built a beauty shop which she operated for many
Rosalind was very active in church, VFW Women’s Auxiliary, softball and bowling until a stroke slowed her down. She will be long remembered for her feisty attitude and heart of gold.
The Landers children are; Russell, Roxanne and Rodney. Russell and his late wife Mary (Eblen), have a daughter Catherine, who lives in Alaska. Roxanne is now married to Chris Daniels. Roxanne has two sons; Robert Mushrall III in New Hampshire and Leland Mushrall (married to Karen Noble Mushrall) in Maine. Rodney and his wife Jennifer (Wagner), have a daughter Elliana Marie.