April 15, 2020
Rosalynn M. Runke, 87, of Hutchinson, passed away Wednesday, April 15, at Harmony River Living Center in Hutchinson. Private family services were held Saturday, April 18, at Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson with interment in the St. John’s Lutheran Cemetery in Cedar Mills Township. The Rev. David Markworth officiated. Special music (CD) was “Amazing Grace”. Casket Bearers were Mark Runke, Paul Runke, Matt Runke, Lucas Runke, Connie Runke, and Brian Hubert
Rosalynn M. Runke was born Feb. 4, 1933, in Wadena. She was the daughter of William and Rosella (Cordes) Lueders. Rosalynn was baptized as an infant and later confirmed in her faith as a youth March 30, 1947, by Reverend R.L. Bode in Henning. She received her education in Henning, and was a graduate with the Henning High School Class of 1951. Rosalynn furthered her education at Concordia University in St. Paul, achieving her Bachelor’s Degree in 1956. Rosalynn taught at Zion Lutheran School in Cologne, for one year. She then took a position at St. John’s Lutheran School in Cedar Mills Township, for three years.
On July 5, 1959, Rosalynn was united in marriage to Alvin Runke at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Henning. This marriage was blessed with two sons, Mark and Paul. Rosalynn and Alvin resided in Cedar Mills Township. They shared 17 years of marriage until the passing of Alvin Jan. 31, 1977, in a traffic accident.
In 1978, Rosalynn went back to work, working at a hardware store, food service, and catering. She was employed at Hands Inc. for 15 years, where she worked until the plant closed in December of 2005.
She was known for her decorating cakes for weddings and special occasions. Rosalynn enjoyed doing crossword puzzles, and visiting with her family and friends.
Rosalynn was very active in the St. John’s Lutheran Church, playing piano and directing the choir. She was also a member of the Mary Martha Guild and Ladies Aid.
Rosalynn passed away Wednesday, April 15, 2020, at Harmony River Living Center in Hutchinson, at the age of 87 years. Blessed be her memory.
Rosalynn is survived by her sons, Mark Runke and his wife Connie, of Hutchinson, Paul Runke and his fiancée Roxanne, of Hutchinson; grandchildren, Matthew Runke and his wife Lindsay, Lucas Runke and his fiancée Andrea; great-grandchild Noah Runke; step-grandchildren, Christina Digani and her husband Michael, Brian Hubert and his wife Mercedes; step-great-grandchildren, Joshua Wagner, Charlie Foye, Becky Ehlinger and her husband Isaiah, Zack Holtz, Carter Holtz, Kaden Hubert; aunt Doreen Salvog of Henning; sisters, Joanne Brockopp, Marlys Groshens, Carolee Wallin and her husband John; sister-in-law Verlyce French and her husband Steve, of Hutchinson, many nieces, nephews, and friends.
Rosalynn was preceded in death by her parents William and Rosella Lueders; stepmother Barb Lueders; husband Alvin Runke; father and mother-in-law Frank and Hattie Runke; brothers-in-law, Dave Brockopp, and Clarence Groshens.
