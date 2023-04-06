April 3, 2023
Rosann Marie Stewart, 91, of Litchfield, passed away on Monday, April 3, at Birchwood Cottages in Owatonna. A time for visitation will take place from 1-2 p.m. on Saturday, April 22, at Johnson-Hagglund Funeral Home. Memorial service will begin at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Jeff Horejsi officiating. Interment will follow at First Lutheran Cemetery in Grove City.
Rosann was born in Watkins on Feb. 6, 1932, to William and Bernadette (LaPage) Speckel, one of seven daughters. She grew up in Litchfield and graduated from Litchfield High School. After graduation, she took some courses to become a secretary. While waitressing, she met Gordon, the man she would later marry. Rosann moved to Minneapolis and worked as a secretary at Mobile Oil while Gordon attended Barber School, and after his completion, the two moved to St. Paul. In 1956, they welcomed their first child, Jeffrey. The family then moved to Grove City where Gordon worked as a barber. After a couple of years, the family moved to Evansville where they farmed. The couple then welcomed their second child, John, in 1963. In 1976, they moved to California for two weeks, but quickly decided Minnesota was home. They moved back to Grove City and lived there several years.
Rosann spent her life as a devoted wife and mother. She was the rock of the family, being very nurturing and supportive. She was the calming influence of the family throughout the years, and was a person you could go to when you needed a positive thought or word of support and reassurance. She was strong and always continued to have strong faith, which aided her after she lost her husband and son a year apart. Rosann loved gardening, especially her strawberry patch, working with the animals on the farm, and sewing.
Left to cherish Rosann’s memory is her son, Jeffrey Stewart of Owatonna; her sister, Marlene (LeRoy) Headquist of California; and many nieces and nephews.
Preceding Rosann in death were her parents; her husband, Gordon; her son, John; and her sisters, Fern, Ardis, Peggy, Betty, and Rita Mae.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks for memorial donations to be made to the Hutchinson DAV for wheel chairs.