Jan. 13, 2020
Rose M. Imholte, 97, of Watkins passed away Monday, Jan. 13, at Meeker County Memorial Hospital in Litchfield. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 20, at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Watkins with interment in St. Anthony Cemetery. The Rev. Brian Mandel will officiate. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 19, at St. Anthony Parish Center in Watkins. Visitation will continue from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Monday at the parish center. Arrangements are with Ertl Funeral Home, Watkins.
Rose M. Imholte was born Oct. 15, 1922, in Dresden, North Dakota. She was the daughter of John and Margaret (Schafer) Hiltner. She attended St. Alphonse High School in Langdon, North Dakota and graduated in 1941.
On Oct. 2, 1947, Rose was united in marriage to Jerome Imholte at St. Alphonse Catholic Church in Langdon. They farmed at Clear Lake, Minnesota for three years before moving to a farm south of Watkins where they farmed until Jerome’s retirement in 1980.
Rose was a member of St. Anthony Catholic Church in Watkins and was active with Christian Mothers, Catholic Aid Association and Catholic Order of Foresters. She was also a member of Wat-Kim-Valley VFW Auxiliary Post #5460. Her hobbies included fishing, sewing, baking and canning, gardening, reading, playing cards and raising baby chicks. Family was very important to Rose and she enjoyed playing with the grandchildren.
Rose is survived by her children, Bernard (Bea) Imholte of St. Joseph; Dennis (Lois) Imholte of Eden Valley, Margaret Heiser of Winsted, Theresa (Howard) Benson of Grove City, LuAnn (Robert) Gunderson of Star, Idaho, Wayne (Mary Ann) Imholte of Clearwater, Donna (Stephen) Deutsch of Watkins, Dorothy (Terry) Bernardy of Little Falls, Leon (Jean) Imholte of Corinth, Texas, Barbara (Kevin) Hess of Eagle Bend and Alvin (Michelle) Imholte of Jordan; son-in-law, Jeff (Susan) Wheeler of Montrose; special daughter, Silvia (Hans Peter) Wirtz of Germany; 42 grandchildren; 60 great grandchildren; and sister Rita Uhrich of Langdon, North Dakota.
She was preceded in death by her parents John and Margaret Hiltner; husband Jerome; daughter Kathleen Wheeler; son-in-law Wayne Heiser; grandson Mike Imholte; great-grandson Benjamin Solvie; and 12 brothers and sisters.
Memorials are preferred but if flowers are to be sent, a single rose bud vase is preferred.