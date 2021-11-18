Nov. 15, 2021
Rose L. Suchy, 72, of Litchfield, died Monday Nov. 15, at Meeker Memorial Hospital in Litchfield. A visitation will be 3-6 p.m., Friday, Nov. 19, Johnson Hagglund Funeral Home in Litchfield. Interment will be in Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Military Honors will be provided by the Litchfield Military Honor Guard.
Rose Lynn Suchy, the daughter of Anton and Leona (Peopping) Kessler, was born in St. Paul, March 10, 1949. She graduated from Sauk Rapids High School and served her country in the US Army. She was honorably discharged in 1969.
Rose was united in marriage to Norman Suchy May 26, 1972, in Sauk Rapids. They lived in Foley before moving to Grove City where they raised their four children from 1985 to 2010. In her retirement years, Rose lived in Litchfield.
Rose was a certified nursing assistant and home health care provider for many years. She worked at the hospital in Litchfield for 18 years as an admitting assistant where she thrived working on different committees from improving computer systems to organizing benefits for hospital co-workers who faced tough challenges. She loved helping people whether they were new or seasoned employees. Working at the front desk during the overnight shift, Rose had a friendly smile and kind voice that was so helpful even at 3 a.m. while getting bombarded by ambulance arrivals-her voice never changed. Her face lit up with this job. Being a caregiver at heart, Rose retired early to care for her husband following his stroke.
Rose was a member of the Women’s Army Corps and the Sauk Rapids American Legion. She knew every answer and song while watching “Jeopardy” and “Name That Tune.” She enjoyed knitting, cooking, playing cards and games, and visiting with her friends and neighbors.
Rose is survived by her children, Michelle deLottinville of Eden Valley, Katy Suchy of Lake Lillian, and Dustin (April) Suchy of Litchfield; nine grandchildren, Harley Suchy, Anthony Suchy, Logan Serbus, Dylan Serbus, Leona deLottinville, Desiree Serbus, Brittney Suchy, Ivy Lyn King, Echo Lee Sutterfield and Kailey Karloski; many great-grandchildren; brother Thomas Kessler of Washington; sister Kathleen Peterson of Farmington; and sister-in-law Kathy Kessler of Brooten.
She was preceded in death by her parents Anton and Leona; husband Norman; and son Tony.
