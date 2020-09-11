Aug. 28, 2020
Rose M. Jergens, 109, of Silver Lake passed away Friday, Aug. 28, at Cedar Crest Estate in Silver Lake. She passed away two days before her 90th wedding anniversary. Memorial service was Friday, Sept. 11, at Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson with interment in Oakland Cemetery in Hutchinson. The Rev. Brian Brosz officiated. Organist was Sharon Barton. Soloist was Brosz performing “The Lord’s Prayer.” Congregational hymns were “How Great Thou Art,” “In The Garden” and “Just A Closer Walk With Thee.” Honorary urn bearers were Rose’s grandchildren.
Rose Maybelle Jergens was born May 9, 1911, in Biscay. She was the daughter of Fred and Grace (Biehoffer) Rogers. Rose was baptized and confirmed in her faith as an adult. She received her education in Glencoe and was a graduate with the Glencoe High School Class of 1929.
On Aug. 30, 1930, Rose was united in marriage to Frank Jergens at Fred and Grace’s home in rural Biscay. This marriage was blessed with six children, Marilyn, Neil, Carol, Roger, Diane and Craig. Rose and Frank resided at the Jergens farm in rural Biscay, and later moved to Hutchinson. They shared 59 years of marriage until the passing of Frank March 18, 1990.
Rose was a loving wife, grandmother and great-great-great-grandmother. She was a member of First Congregational Church in Glencoe, and later became a member of the United Church of Christ Church in Hutchinson.
She enjoyed flowers, babysitting, garden club, floral decorating for many graduations and weddings, and women’s club. Rose was a master gardener. She was a member of the Hutchinson Hospital Auxiliary. Rose was also honored as the Hutchinson Woman of the Year in 1995.
Blessed be her memory.
Rose is survived by her children, Carol Jean Muller of New Ulm, Roger Alan Jergens and his wife Roxanne of Litchfield, Diane Mary Jergens of Hutchinson, and Craig Lewis Jergens of Litchfield; 14 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; 15 great-great-grandchildren; one great-great-great grandchild; daughter-in-law Arline Jergens of Hutchinson; and many other relatives and friends.
Rose was preceded in death by her parents Fred and Grace Rogers; husband Frank Jergens; children Marilyn Ann Frederickson and her husband Dick, and Neil Edward Jergens; daughter-in-law Debra Jergens; son-in-law Jerome Muller; sister Margaret Ness and her husband Ralph; grandchildren, Garnet Jergens, Bonnie (Hunt) Briest and Charlie Hunt; great-grandchildren, Mason Jergens and Christopher Jergens; and great-great-granddaughter Briar Guggisberg.
A special thank you to the wonderful staff at Cedar Crest Estate in Silver Lake.
