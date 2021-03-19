March 5, 2021
Rose Maiers Norman, 76, resident of Sierra Vista, Arizona since 1977, began her dance
with the Angels on March 5. Arrangements are through Science Care. No formal or memorial service will be held. Anyone wishing to remember Rose may make a donation to the Maiers, Bianco, Gates Endowed Scholarship, College of Saint Benedict, 37 South College Avenue, St. Joseph, MN 56374 or to the Sunnyside Foundation, 2485 W. Tortolita Bluffs Dr., Tucson, AZ 85742.
Rose was born October 1944 and raised in rural Minnesota, the eldest and only female among eight siblings. She held a bachelor's degree from the College of Saint Benedict, St. Joseph. She was a professional contracts manager for the U.S. Army for 25 years and with various Defense contractors in Sierra Vista an additional 20 years.
Known to family and friends as "Unkie Rose" or "Unk", Rose identified her major accomplishments in life, her legacy, as: A green thumb inherited from my father:; a graduate of Spectra Dynamics in 1979, and member of the Board of the Sunnyside Foundation since 2003; the first female promoted to GS-14 at Fort Huachuca in 1982 (breaking the glass ceiling) and many contributions to mentoring other Army civilians; endowment of the Maiers, Bianco, Gates Scholarship at the College of Saint Benedict; assistance in rearing six stepdaughters and five daughters of her heart; the publication of the Henry and Grace Maiers Clan Cookbook in 2010; and her whole body donation to science.
She is survived by five siblings, Tim, Greg, Larry, Jerry, and Chuck. Also surviving are hundreds of the extensive "Maiers Clan"; and dozens of members of her "families of
the heart".
Rose was preceded in death by her parents Joe Maiers and Rita Maiers; her stepmother Sally Maiers; brothers, Mike Maiers, and Joe Maiers.