July 4, 2023
Rose Marie Balke (Johnson), 90, of Bloomington, and formerly Hutchinson, passed away on July 4. Visitation will be at 12 noon Saturday, July 15, at Christ the King (CTK) Lutheran Church in Hutchinson. Rose Marie’s celebration of life service will also be at CTK and start at 1 p.m. on that same day.
She was born in Herman on Oct. 2, 1932, to Minnie and Harold Johnson. She grew up on “the farm” learning to appreciate nature, farm-fresh vegetables, and strong connections to her three older sisters, extended family, and friends in the community.
Rose Marie graduated from Herman High School and went on to receive a B.A. degree in music from Carleton College in Northfield. After college, Rose Marie first worked as a church assistant and organist and then teaching English at the Agriculture College in Crookston, where she met the love of her life, Rolly. Rolly and Rose Marie were married on Sept. 6, 1958, and were blessed with four children: Scott, Jeff, Tim, and Jean.
While living in Hutchinson for over 50 years, Rose Marie taught piano lessons, engaged in school and church activities, and worked as an assistant in a local bank. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. She was humble, appreciated the simple things in life, and was always excited to see friends and family but especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, each for whom she spent hours knitting their own afghan.
In 2018, Rolly and Rose Marie moved to Bloomington, where she found enjoyment playing bridge and doing other activities in their independent-living community.
Rose Marie is survived by her husband, Rolly; two sisters, Harriett and Jane; her four children: Scott, Jeff, Tim, and Jean; nine grandchildren; five great grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her parents; and her older sister, Joan.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to non-profits and schools that promote the appreciation and teaching of music to younger generations.