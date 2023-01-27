Jan. 24, 2023
Rose A. Renner, 75, of Watkins, died on Tuesday Jan. 24, 2023 at her home in Watkins. A Celebration of Life will be from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday, Jan. 30, with prayers at 2 p.m. at Ertl Funeral Home in Watkins. Interment will be at the Kingston Apostolic Lutheran Cemetery at a later date.
Rose Alina Renner, the daughter of Andrew and Mildred (Raskie) Taina was born at home at Lake Sylvia in Wright County. She grew up in Kingston where she attended grade school, and she graduated from Litchfield High School in 1965. Rose liked coffee and cookies in the morning, smoking Pall Mall orange, drinking Coca-Cola and a margarita original on the rocks once in a while, doing word find puzzles, scratch-offs, trips to the casino, fishing, feeding the birds, watching sci-fi and action movies and spending time with her family.
Rose is survived by her children, Christine (Perry) Cates of Willmar, Jody (Allen) Anderson of Kingston, Bradley Renner of Kingston, and Jillann Renner of Kingston; siblings, Joseph Taina, Rhonda Walberg, and Robert Taina; grandchildren, Meagan, Stephanie, Emily, Kendra, Jedidiah, Tayler, Jordan, Dylan, Shawn, Cain; grand cat, Jerky; eight great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Andrew and Mildred; great grandsons, Gus and Troy; brother, Jim; sister, Joyce; her cat, Abe; and many others.
