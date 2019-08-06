Aug. 3, 2019
Rose E. Sullivan, 98, crossed through the vale Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, joining her husband Norman Sullivan. A celebration of life will be at 11 a.m. Thursday Aug. 8, at Church of the Nazarene in Litchfield. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at church. A private family burial will be at Fort Snelling National Cemetery.
Rose Ellen Sullivan, daughter of Stephen and Ann (Korineck) Schreiber, was born Sept. 29, 1920 in Minneapolis. She graduated from Roosevelt High School in 1938 and was united in marriage to Norman Sullivan Aug. 4, 1941. Throughout her life she lived in Minneapolis, Two Harbors, Chippewa Falls, Mankato, Lake Minnetonka and Litchfield. She was housewife and mother, also worked at Dayton’s, Fort Snelling Shelter of Arms in Minneapolis and Pamida. She was a member of the Church of the Nazarene and was active in the VFW Auxiliary. She enjoyed bowling, fishing, water aerobics and being outdoors.
She is survived by her children, Suzanne (Richard) Sutter of Big Lake, Jennifer (Patrick) Naylon of Thousand Oaks, California, Norman Sullivan Jr. of Colorado and William Sullivan of Buffalo; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents Stephen and Ann; husband Norman; and four siblings.
