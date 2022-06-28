Rosella Lipke
Oct. 16, 2021
Rosella Lipke, 98, passed away Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 23, 2022 at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Stewart. Visitation will precede the service from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial and a light luncheon will take place directly after the funeral service. A celebration of life will begin about 2 p.m. in the Stewart Community Center.
Rosella was born Feb. 8, 1923 in New Auburn Township, Sibley County, to Friedrich and Martha (Spaude) Pautz. She was baptized by the Rev. Herman Diemer, confirmed by the Rev. Hans Werner, and married to Orville Lipke Nov. 19, 1943 by the Rev. William Mueller, all at the Immanuel Lutheran Church in New Auburn.
Rosella attended Metcalf School in New Auburn through eighth grade, graduated high school from Stevens Seminary in Glencoe in 1941, and attended Glencoe Teacher Training School, graduating in 1942 with an elementary school certificate from the State of Minnesota Department of Education.
Rosella taught in Sibley County, Moltke Township, for two years. Her love of teaching continued by teaching her children, teaching Sunday school, leading Junior Lutherans, serving as the church librarian, representing McLeod County on the Regional Library Board, being a 4-H club leader, and by serving as secretary and president of the St. Paul’s Lutheran A.L.C.W.
After their marriage and Orville’s return from WW II they lived on a dairy farm south of Stewart in Round Grove Township until they retired to Stewart. They enjoyed sixty-three years of marriage before Orville’s death in 2007.
Three children joined them and three more through marriage, Dr. Charles and Mary (Lipke) Rodning of Mobile, Alabama, Allen and Jennifer (Villas) Lipke of Hibbing, and Charles and Cindy (Schense) of Onalaska, Wisconsin.
Nine grandchildren joined their family, Christopher (Hope) Rodning, Soren (Kimberly) Rodning, Kai (Valli) Rodning, Elizabeth Lipke Valeri (Chris Valeri), Hans (Angel Lotus) Lipke, Naomi Lipke (Mark Stockett), Carolyn Lipke, Megan Lipke, and Laura Miller (Sam).
Later, fourteen great-grandchildren joined the family, Henry, Erik, and Leif Rodning; Ellie and Maren Rodning; Blair, Grey, and Meryl Rodning; Christopher and Andrew Valeri; Eugene Stockett-Lipke; Ella Rose, Kira, and Dane Miller.
Psalm 13:6: “I will sing to the Lord, for he has been good to me.”
From “To Remember Me” by Robert Noel Test: “If, by chance, you wish to remember me, do it with a kind deed or word to someone who needs you. If you do all I have asked, I will live forever.”
Rosella strongly requested memorials in lieu of flowers. She asked that any donations be made to St. Paul’s Lutheran Church (Stewart, Minnesota), Eagle Crest North Senior Community (Onalaska, Wisconsin), or to the donor’s choice (please designate the specific choice).