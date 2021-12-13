Nov. 22, 2021
RoseMary McLaughlin, 80, formerly of Litchfield, passed away Nov. 22. Funeral Mass will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at St Phillip's Catholic Church in Litchfield with graveside service following.
She spent her career as a nurse and pharmacy tech at Minneapolis VA Medical Center.
RoseMary was a woman of character and charity, and lived faithfully according to her Catholic belief.
She is preceded in death by parents; and brother John.
She will be sadly missed by cousins, and members of the Tegland, Ostrander, and Ahles families.