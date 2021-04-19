April 16, 2021
Rosemary Ourada, 86, of Watkins, died Friday April 16, at her home. A Mass of Christian Burial was Monday, April 19, at the Church of Our Lady in Manannah. Visitation was one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment was in the Assumption Catholic Cemetery. The funeral Mass will be live-streamed on her obituary page at www.ertlfuneral.com
Rosemary Ourada, the daughter of Frank and Thressa (Plank) Wolf was born Jan. 10, 1935 in St. Paul. She graduated from Humbolt High School and was united in marriage to Clarence Ourada. Rosemary worked for the Geographical Society when she lived in St. Paul and worked on the farm with Clarence when they moved to Watkins. She was a member of the Assumption Catholic Church and active in the CCW. She enjoyed quilting, knitting, crocheting, reading books and watching television.
Rosemary is survived by her daughter Virginia Ourada of Watkins; and extended family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband Clarence; and parents Frank and Thressa.
Arrangements are being made by Ertl Funeral Home.