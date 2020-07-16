July 9, 2020
Rosemary “Rosie” G. Kretsch, 85, of Hutchinson, passed away on Thursday, July 9, 2020, at Woodstone Senior Living Community in Hutchinson. Mass of Christian Burial was Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at St. Anastasia Catholic Church in Hutchinson. The Rev. Paul Wolf officiated. Organist was Kirsten Kinzler and Song Leader was Bobbi Ludewig. Readers were Rich Kretsch, Ken Kretsch and Kevin Kretsch. Musical selections were “Precious Lord, Take My Hand,” “Shepherd Me O’ God,” “On Eagle’s Wings,” “Song of Farewell” and “How Great Thou Art.” Honorary casket bearers were Marissa Kretsch, Kellie Kretsch, Drake Kretsch, Melissa Rosendahl and Jordan Kretsch. Casket bearers were Ryan Melby, Nicholas Knutson, Luke Kretsch, Adam Kretsch, Samuel Kretsch and Brandon Kretsch.
Rosemary Gertrude Schunk was born on Aug. 17, 1934, in Redwood Falls. She was the daughter of Joseph and Gertrude (Gores) Schunk. Rosemary was baptized as an infant and later confirmed in her faith as a youth, both at St. Anne’s Catholic Church in Wabasso. She attended grade school and high school at St. Anne’s Catholic Church and was a graduate of Wabasso High School Class of 1952.
On Sept. 16, 1954, Rosemary was united in marriage to Donald “Pete” Ervin Kretsch at St. Ann’s Catholic Church in Wabasso. This marriage was blessed with nine children, Debra, Sandra, Linda, Donald, Richard, Kenneth, Brian, Robert and Kevin. Rosemary and her family lived in Fairfax for 24 years and then moved to Hutchinson in 1986. They shared 65 years of marriage.
Rosemary was a homemaker for many years. Later she worked at various jobs in and around Fairfax and Hutchinson. She worked at Hauser’s Hardware Store, Green Giant, Ralphie’s Café, Prax Bakery, Hearing Aid Center, Foot Doctor and a dental office.
Rosemary was a member of Knights of Columbus Auxiliary and the Council of Church Women. She was also a choir member in Fairfax and Hutchinson for many years.
She enjoyed taking care of her family, cooking, baking, crossword puzzles, playing cards, traveling, bowling, socializing with friends and having luncheons. Her love for music stayed with her throughout her life. Christian songs never stopped coming from her lips even in her last weeks. Rosemary especially enjoyed singing “How Great Thou Art” with head bowed and hands raised. She was witty, loving and generous beyond measure, strong in spirit and faith. After God, her family was her purpose and her gift. Rosemary felt it was “a God-given privilege to be a mother to each of her children.” She loved her husband, Pete, with all her heart.
Rosemary passed away on Thursday, July 9, 2020, at Woodstone Senior Living Community in Hutchinson, at the age of 85 years. Blessed be her memory.
Rosemary is survived by her husband, Donald “Pete” Kretsch of Hutchinson; children, Debra (Kretsch) Melby and her husband, Rick, of Pipestone, Sandra Kretsch of Chaska, Linda (Kretsch) Knutson of Eagan, Donald Kretsch Jr. and his wife, Karla, of Chandler, Arizona, Richard Kretsch and his wife, Carin, of Denton, Texas, Kenneth Kretsch and his wife, Dawn, of Austin, Texas, Brian Kretsch and his wife, Mary, of El Cajon, California, Robert Kretsch and his wife, Lisa, of Buffalo, Kevin Kretsch and his wife, Jennifer, of Burlingame, California; grandchildren, Ryan Melby, Melissa Rosendahl, Nicholas Knutson, Brandon Kretsch, Amanda Kretsch, Luke Kretsch, Marissa Kretsch, Eric Timmerman, Ashley Brown, Zach Kretsch, Drake Kretsch, Adam Kretsch, Jordan Kretsch, Kellie Kretsch, Samuel Kretsch, Avery Dammann; great-grandchildren, Claire Melby, Ella Melby, Addilyn Melby, Madisen Melby, Megan Rosendahl, Tustin Rosendahl, Lincoln Brown, Payson Brown; great-great grandchild, Hayden Maskovich; sister, Judy (Schunk) Trebesch and her husband, Emil, of Springfield; sister-in-law, Elaine Schunk of Vesta; brother-in-law, Dale Haag of Elko; many other relatives and friends.
Rosemary is preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Gertrude Schunk; brothers, Joseph Schunk, and an infant brother; sisters, Jane Schunk, Bernadine Haag, Claris Frericks and Kathy Dehmlow.
Arrangements by Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson. Online obituaries and guest book available at hantge.com.