Oct. 22, 2020
Rosemond "Rosie" Hedtke, 90, wife of LeRoy, of Stewart, passed away Thursday, Oct. 22, at Glencoe Regional Hospital in Glencoe. Funeral service was Thursday, Oct. 29, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Brownton with interment in the church cemetery. The Rev. R. Allen Reed officiated. Organist was Vicki Herrmann. Congregational hymns were "What A Friend We Have In Jesus", "How Great Thou Art" and "Amazing Grace". Casket bearers were David Hedtke, Jim Broten, Steve Ehlert, Greg Ehlert, Brad Knutson, and Everett Diepold.
Rosemond Marie Hedtke was born March 26, 1930, in Stewart. She was the daughter of Harry and Lydia (Schulz) Ehlert. Rosie was baptized as an infant April 24, 1930, and later confirmed in her faith as a youth July 4, 1943, both at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Stewart. She received her education at Stewart Public School.
On April 23, 1966, Rosie was united in marriage to Leroy Hedtke at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Stewart. This marriage was blessed with two children, Todd and Terrie. Rosie and Leroy resided in Round Grove Township. They shared 54 years of marriage.
Rosie worked at 3M for 15 years. She then worked at Glencoe Regional Health Services for 20 years. She was also employed at Good Pasters Café and Buffalo Lake Healthcare Center. After retirement, she was a wonderful housekeeper on the farm.
She had many birthday parties and holiday dinners; Rosie was always willing to help someone. She enjoyed gardening, cooking, baking, canning, camping, playing cards, and going to the casino. Rosie especially enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.
Rosie was a member of American Legion Auxiliary and Immanuel Lutheran Church, where she taught Sunday school.
Rosie passed away Thursday, Oct. 22, at Glencoe Regional Hospital in Glencoe, at the age of 90 years. Blessed be her memory.
Rosie is survived by her husband Leroy Hedtke of Round Grove Township; children, Todd Hedtke of Stewart, and Terrie Erickson and her significant other Jeff Hartwig, of Darwin; brother and sister-in-law Clarence Hedtke and his wife Janice, of Brownton; sister-in-law Margie Ehlert of Stewart; special dog Dottie; many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
Rosie was preceded in death by her parents Harry and Lydia Elhert; sister Norma Vath; brother Verl Elhert; and son-in-law Kevin Erickson.
