March 31, 2022
Roy Elmer Frederiksen, 94, of Buffalo Lake, formerly Hutchinson, passed away March 31 at the Buffalo Lake Healthcare Center in Buffalo Lake. Celebration of Life will be 11 a.m. Friday, April 22, at Hunters Ridge Community Church in Hutchinson with interment in Oakland Cemetery in Hutchinson. The service will be livestreamed by Hunters Ridge Community Church on YouTube. Memorials are preferred to Galilean Home in Liberty, Kentucky. Clergy officiating is the Rev. Howard Anderson. Eulogist is Paul Frederiksen. Pianist is Gordon Houk. Soloist is Jerry Wright, “There’s Room at the Cross for You”. Congregational hymns is “Beautiful Savior”. Special music is Far Side Banks of Jordan” by Terry Smith. Honorary urn bearers are his grandchildren.
He was born on Jan. 5, 1928, in Tracy, the son of Elmer and Elsie (Moody) Frederiksen. Roy was baptized as an infant at Germantown Lutheran Church near Lamberton, and later confirmed in his faith as a youth at St. Matthews Lutheran Church in Evan. He received his education at District 49 near Sleepy Eye and was a graduate with the Springfield High School class of 1946.
In 1947, Roy met Alice Nelson when they were both employed at Yellowstone National Park. On Sept. 12, 1948, Roy was united in marriage to Alice in Norseland. This marriage was blessed with four children, Lynn, John, Jean, and Paul. Roy and Alice resided in Watertown, South Dakota, Springfield, Lamberton, Cosmos, Cynthiana, Kentucky, and Hutchinson. They relocated to Buffalo Lake in August 2021. Roy and Alice shared 73 years of marriage, before the passing of Alice on Nov. 2, 2021.
Roy reinvented himself a few times. He was a mechanic, livestock trucker, house builder, landlord, 3M employee and machinist. But most importantly, he was our dad who could fix anything from machinery, to broken eyeglasses, to a doll whose arm fell off.
Roy enjoyed RV traveling and woodworking. He especially enjoyed spending time with his family, grandchildren and friends.
Roy, our loving dad, grandpa, and great-grandpa, passed away on Thursday, March 31, 2022, at the Buffalo Lake Healthcare Center in Buffalo Lake, at the age of 94 years. Blessed be his memory.
Roy is survived by his children, Lynn (Earl) Buck of Hutchinson, John (Mary) Frederiksen of Cosmos, Jean (Robb) Blake of Eagle River, Alaska, Paul (Jane) Frederiksen of Cedar Falls, Iowa; grandchildren, Jessica, Christopher, Cari Lynn, Quincy, Charity, Shawn, Scott, Jodi, Nathan, Dawn, Devin, Aarin, Travis; 17 great-grandchildren; sister Audrey Schmitz of St. Peter; many other relatives and friends.
Roy was preceded in death by his parents, Elmer and Elsie Frederiksen; wife, Alice Frederiksen; and parents-in-law, Axel and Wilhelmina Nelson.
The family invites everyone to the luncheon at the church immediately following the memorial service.
