May 28, 2020
Roy J. Guerrero, 66, of Dassel, passed away Thursday, May 28, at Hutchinson Health Hospital. Funeral Service was Friday, June 5, 2020, at Riverside Church in Hutchinson with interment in Oak Grove Cemetery in Brownton. The Rev. Arnold Allison officiated. Casket bearers were Raul Guerrero, Phil Guerrero, Rosie Huls, David Stuber, Duane Mattson Jr. and Josh Mattson
Roy John Guerrero was born Sept. 23, 1953, in Hutchinson. He was the son of Sylvestre and Anna (Clark) Guerrero. Roy was baptized as a young adult in the '70's at Baptist Church in the Dakota's, where he confirmed his faith. He received his education in Brownton, and was a graduate of the Brownton High School Class of 1972.
On Feb. 23, 2002, Roy was united in marriage to DeAnna Mattson at the Riverside Church in Hutchinson. Roy and Deanna shared four children, Holli, Raul, Stephanie, and Steve. Roy resided in Brownton until 1990 then moved to rural Dassel, where he and DeAnna resided up to the time of his death. Roy and DeAnna shared the past 29 years together, motorcycling, fishing, gardening, and enjoying the serenity of a place in the country.
From the '70s through the '90s Roy was employed as a machinist at Eaton Charlynn in the Chanhassen area, Sterner lighting, Winsted, 3M Hutchinson, and Honeywell in Buffalo, for a short time in 2000; until suffering an aneurysm, which placed him on disability for the remainder of his life.
Roy was a member of Riverside Church in Hutchinson.
Roy was known for his infectious smile. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle, fishing and spending time with friends and family. He had a special place in his heart for his grandchildren and cherished the time he shared with them.
Roy passed away Thursday, May 28, at the Hutchinson Health Hospital, at the age of 66 years. Blessed be his memory.
Roy is survived by his wife DeAnna Guerrero of Dassel; children, Holli Guerrero of Hutchinson, Raul Guerrero and his special friend Sara, of Glencoe, Stephanie Riebe of Buffalo, Steve Riebe and his wife Kayla, of Sauk Rapids; grandchildren: Dylan, Travis, Israel, Carson, Layla, Maya, and Kota and Carter; great-grandchildren,: Mariska and Carmella; siblings, Mary Klapotz of Glencoe, Mary Sara Jasso of Willmar, Jane Nass and her husband Merlin, of Hutchinson, Sandy Wray and her husband Bill, of Arizona, Jerry Guerrero and his wife Lucy of St. Joseph, Phil Guerrero and his wife Carol, of St. Augusta, Mary Helen Hansch and her husband Joel, of Stewart, Rosie Huls of Pine River; many other relatives and friends.
Roy was preceded in death by his parents Sylvestre and Anna Guerrero; brother Paul Guerrero; nephew Jeff Klapotz; and brothers-in-law, Eddie Klapotz and Roger Huls.
Arrangements by Dobratz-Hantge Chapels in Hutchinson. Online obituaries and guestbook available at hantge.com.