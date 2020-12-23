Dec, 18, 2020
Royal “Jim” Knutson, 95, of Hutchinson, passed away Friday, Dec. 18, at Cedar Crest Estate in Silver Lake. Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, Dec. 29, at St. Anastasia Catholic Church in Hutchinson with interment following in the church cemetery. The Rev. Paul Wolf officiating. Organist is Bev Wangerin. Soloist is Bobbi Ludewig. Musical selections are “Amazing Grace”, “Shepherd Me, O God”, “Song Of Farewell”, and “How Great Thou Art”. Special music is “Dirt” by Florida Georgia Line and “Go Rest High on That Mountain” by Vince Gill. Honorary urn bearers are Jim’s grandchildren, Bryan Knutson, Michelle Knutson Potter, Nathan Knutson, and Desirae Knutson Dostal.
Royal James “Jim” Knutson was born April 27, 1925, on the family farm south of Heatwole in Lynn Township, McLeod County. He was the son of Knute and Alice (Sorensen) Knutson. Jim was baptized as an infant May 24, 1925, and was later confirmed in his faith as a youth April 2, 1939. He received his education in Hutchinson, Minnesota, and was a graduate of the Hutchinson High School Class of 1943.
While being busy working at the family farm with his father, Jim was active playing on various town baseball teams and impressing the local young ladies. During this time, he met and dated Margaret E. Fisher, who accepted his proposal. They were married June 28, 1950, and shared 56 years of marriage until Margaret passed away Jan. 16, 2007. During this marriage, Jim and Margaret served as foster parents to several young boys, and eventually adopted two sons, Bradley and Timothy.
Jim was active in the community in many ways. Jim served as a Lynn Township board member from 1965 to 1988. He was a Farmer’s Elevator board member during the construction period for the larger new facility on the eastern edge of Hutchinson for about a decade. He was involved with the McLeod County Fair Board, and served as the county Agricultural Inspector in 1978, retiring in December of 1992. Jim was also a member of the American Post 96 in Hutchinson. In the little free-time he had, he enjoyed hunting with Brad, fishing with Margaret and his friends making several trips to Lake of the Woods each winter. Jim and Margaret also enjoyed playing cards, especially Bridge.
Following Margaret’s death, Jim eventually reconnected with a former elementary school classmate, Marion Braun who was previously widowed. They enjoyed sharing their senior years together as special friends, eventually both ending up residing at Cedar Crest Estate in Silver Lake due to health concerns. Marion passed away in November of 2019.
Jim passed away Friday, Dec. 18, at Cedar Crest Estate in Silver Lake at the age of 95 years.
Blessed be his memory.
Jim is survived by his sons, Bradley (Tracee) Knutson of Eden Prairie, and Timothy (Deanne) Knutson of Hutchinson; four grandchildren, Bryan (Beth) Knutson, Michelle Knutson Potter (Ted), Desirae Knutson Dostal (Josh), and Nathan Knutson; 11 great grandchildren, Peyton Potter, Dakota Potter, James Knutson, Lily Knutson, Logan Dostal, Jaden Dostal, Easton Dostal, Braxton Dostal, Calan Roepke, Taite Knutson, and Alison Kath; sister Phyllis Lamp of Hutchinson; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents Knute and Alice Knutson; wife Margaret Knutson; siblings, Marilyn Krohn and her husband Donald, and a baby brother who died at birth; brothers and sisters-in-law, Alex Lamp, Ruth Jensen and her husband Hans, Lester Fisher and his wife Eleanor, Melvin “Pat” Fisher, and Doris “Tootie” Fisher.
Memorials preferred to Alzheimer’s Association in memory of his wife Margaret.
Arrangements by Dobratz-Hantge Chapels in Hutchinson. Online obituaries and guestbook available at hantge.com.